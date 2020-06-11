For optimal cooling convenience, the best smart air conditioners use Wi-Fi — and some even have voice control through Alexa and Google Home. That said, these features alone aren't enough to earn the title of "best air conditioner." You also need to consider how powerful it is, the intended square footage, and the reviews.

BTUs (or British thermal units) are used to measure heat — specifically the energy needed to raise 1 pound of water 1 degree Fahrenheit. When referring to air conditioners, BTUs indicate how quickly a unit can cool a room within a single hour. However, keep in mind that more isn't necessarily better, especially for smaller spaces; more power uses more energy, which can quickly get expensive if you don't need it.

For the most part, a unit's BTUs should go hand in hand with its intended square footage. For example, a 150-square-foot room needs around 5,000 BTUs, while a 550 square-foot-room requires around 12,000 BTUs. (For your convenience, both stats are listed for the below products.)

Last but not least, always check the ratings and reviews. Smart products are definitely convenient — but the more complicated the components, the greater the likelihood that something could malfunction. So before making a purchase, consider the opinions of former buyers to save yourself some headaches down the line.

These smart ACs are some of the most highly rated, and they let you control your home's temperature from anywhere.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Portable Smart Air Conditioner (& It Heats, Too) De'Longhi 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner $700 | Amazon See On Amazon The De'Longhi isn't just a portable air conditioner — it's also a fan, dehumidifier, and heater. All of the aforementioned can be controlled with the included remote control, Wi-Fi, or even your voice (thanks to the Alexa and Google Home compatibility). In addition to its sleek design, it also has caster wheels and integrated handles so you can move it from room to room, and reviewers find it "quiet," "powerful," and "versatile." Voice control : Alexa and Google Home

: Alexa and Google Home BTUs : 12,500

: 12,500 Room size: Up to 500 square feet One reviewer wrote: "The setup was easy, it found my wifi fast. This feature allows me to turn on or off this AC from anywhere. [...] I highly recommend this DeLonghi Pinguino for those who can't or don't want central AC but need versatile low maintenance, powerful, silent living environment normalizer."

2. The Best Budget Buy For Smaller Rooms JHS Smart Air Conditioner $370 | Amazon See On Amazon It's roughly half the price of higher-end portable air conditioners, but for smaller rooms, the JHS Smart AC still has some pretty great features. Control the air conditioner, two-speed fan, or dehumidifier from anywhere with the smart app. It's also relatively compact and easy to roll from room to room. Finally, installation takes less than 10 minutes, since the exhaust hose and window kit are included. (While this unit doesn't yet offer voice control, the manufacturers say that the skill is under development.) Voice control : Not yet

: Not yet BTUs : 10,000

: 10,000 Room size: Up to 300 square feet One reviewer wrote: "Compared to other portable air conditioners on the market, this one was by far the best value. Not only was it a great price, but it also had built-in WIFI technology that made it easy for me to control the air conditioner remotely."

3. The Best Smart Window Air Conditioner — & The Most Energy Efficient Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner $400 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a smart window unit, the reviews on the Midea U Inverter are stellar so far. Among the great features, you'll find Alexa and Google Home voice control, quick installation with the included mounting bracket, and a U-shaped block that minimizes noise and also allows you to open your window. Finally, since it's just 890 watts (the manufacturer claims it'll save you 35% compared to competing brands), it was the first window AC to earn Energy Star's Most Efficient 2020 certification. This is the 10,000 BTU version, but it's also available in 8,000 and 12,000, depending on your room size. Voice control : Alexa and Google Home

: Alexa and Google Home BTUs : 10,000 (also available in 8,000 and 12,000 BTU versions)

: 10,000 (also available in 8,000 and 12,000 BTU versions) Room size: Up to 450 square feet One reviewer wrote: "I find myself using the Midea Air app more than the controller, and setting schedules is awesome. I'm glad to see innovation like this come to the mass market, especially from a well-established company. So far, this unit is exceeding my expectations [...] I expect a full summer's use of this to cost about $25."