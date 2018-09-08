Affordable, simple, and easy to use, this kit of four smart LED light bulbs by Sengled comes with a hub and an Ethernet cable, making it a great value. The bulbs have an optional voice control feature and are super efficient, with a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. And if you have an iPhone, get this: Everything can be controlled and viewed right in your device's built-in Home App. So easy. Plus, because the hub and cable are included in the kit, you don't have to worry about any external connections or add-ons.

Compatible with: Amazon Alexa, Android, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and more.

What fans say: "These lights were super simple to set up. Simply plug the base station into your router, download the app and follow the in app instructions which including entering your WiFi password. The two lights that come with the base station kit are already paired to the base station so all you do is put them in a lamp and you are all ready to go. I was worried that the lights might not work at a distance (from my basement router to my garage exterior) but that was not a problem either."