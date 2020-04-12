Similar to smartwatches, smart rings are wearable tech designed to make your life easier. Whether it's syncing up to your smartphone to better track health data or using built-in NFC tags so it can function as as an access card, the best smart rings are useful yet still so stylish and lightweight you might not even notice you’re wearing one.

To choose the best smart ring for you, you first need to decide how you'll use it. There are rings that track how you're sleeping and monitor blood oxygen levels. One on this list will even vibrate to remind you to breathe whenever your oxygen levels drop too low. Another on this list was made with sweaty workouts and all-day wear in mind, so it's water-resistant and will keep tabs on your steps, heart rate, and more. Beyond the health-focused ones, there are also smart rings with built-in NFC technology that let you manage your smartphone’s information and even open compatible access doors with a single motion.

When you’re shopping for a smart ring, be sure to check that it’s compatible with your smartphone and other devices. You’ll also want one that comes in multiple sizes or is adjustable so you can get a comfortable and secure fit.

To make the selection process easier, here’s my roundup of the best smart rings. These top picks are all available on Amazon and capable of managing your phone details or health in style.

1. The Best Smart Ring For Sleep Monitoring Wellue O2Ring Oxygen Tracker $220 | Amazon See On Amazon For ultimate sleep tracking, the Wellue O2Ring Oxygen Tracker is a great option. It continuously monitors your sleep, heart rate, and oxygen levels. Whenever your oxygen levels drop below normal, or your heart rate becomes irregular, it vibrates to wake you up. All of your data is recorded in a free professional app and PC report compatible with Windows that you can share with your doctor. You can view your data in a graphic sleep report and see various sleep pattern trends. This ring is rechargeable and lasts 14 hours between charges. It takes two hours to recharge fully. This smart ring is super light and comfortable when wearing it overnight. It's also adjustable, but some reviewers noted that it was still a little loose on them. One reviewer wrote: “I have sleep apnea, and got it to monitor my sleep. The detailed SpO2 level log overnight gives me a clear picture of my sleep quality, no need to guess anymore. Now I am trying different ways to improve sleep quality, and this device provides direct feedback on them. What a valuable thing! It is very easy to set up, and the device downloads overnight data to the phone automatically once the Bluetooth connection is established. I wear it on my index finger, and don’t notice it at all during sleep.”

2. The Best Smart Ring To Open Doors & Replace Access Cards CNICK Smart NFC RFID Ring $60 | Amazon See On Amazon The CNICK Smart NFC RFID Ring is a smart wooden ring that’s Android, NFC, and RFID compatible. With its high-frequency technology, you can use it to replace access cards from your gym, workplace, or home to instantly unlock and open doors. It has a reading distance of 3 to 5 centimeters. However, setting it up to unlock NFC compatible locks can take some time if you’re not familiar with NFC technology. You can manage all your smartphone information, contacts, and business cards, as well as set alarms, make calls, play music, and more. It's Bluetooth enabled, so all you have to do is simply tap on your smartphone to start storing and sharing information. This ring boasts 8KB of memory, and it’s handcrafted in wood for a sleek minimalist look. There’s no charging required. This ring can also be used with iOS but only to read the information via a third-party app. It comes in a range of ring sizes, so you can get a snug fit. Plus, it’s water-resistant so you can wear it in all weather conditions worry-free, and the logo glows in the dark. One reviewer wrote: “I'm quite satisfied with my CNICK Ring, it has not only powerful technology, but it is also work of art. I replaced my gym's membership card with the Ring, and every time I have access, people around me are really amazed, that makes me look cool.”