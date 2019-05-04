Ah, the delightful smell of fresh linens — there's no better way to enjoy this simple pleasure in life than by making sure you always have the best smelling dryer sheets on-hand. But if you scroll through the list of options online, you'll quickly discover that there are endless choices out there in a variety of different scents and aromas. How do you know which ones smell the best?

This is a tricky question to answer because scent is so heavily reliant on personal preference. However, reading through the reviews is a good way to get an overall consensus about the smell from people who have used the product. You can also look at the ingredients, specifically avoiding things like benzyl acetate, ethanol, chloroform, and other toxins sometimes used in dryer sheets. Not only are these ingredients potentially harmful to your health, but they also tend to have a stronger, more chemical-like smell, too.

To help you sort through the various options, I've researched and read through reviews. In the end, I picked out three of the best smelling dryer sheets — all of which had some of the highest ratings on Amazon. I also made sure that none of them contained any of the chemicals I listed above. Finally, I included my pick for the best dryer balls, too, which can be a great alternative to traditional sheets. Read on to find the right option for your next load of laundry.

1. The Overall Best Dryer Sheets Downy April Fresh Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets (240 Count) $9 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: These fresh-smelling Downy dryer sheets are a huge fan favorite, with more than 250 reviews on Amazon. Free of many common toxins, they have a sweet, floral smell that's aromatic without being overpowering, and they make your clothes feel exceptionally soft. On top of that, the sheets are static-fighting, so items won't cling when you take them out of the dryer. What fans say: "I love the smell of these sheets! My whole laundry room smells wonderful when the box is open. I also put a few sheets in my cupboards, shoe cabinet and linen closet to keep everything smelling fresh."

2. The Best All-Natural Dryer Sheets Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Dryer Sheets (80 Count) $7 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you prefer an all-natural alternative, these delightfully aromatic dryer sheets from Mrs. Meyer's smell absolutely amazing. I've used them myself, and I hope you won't judge me when I say that I may have spent an embarrassing amount of time sniffing my T-shirts and blouses afterward. They're made with naturally derived ingredients and come in several scents, including honeysuckle, lavender, and basil (my personal favorite). On top of that, they're fully compostable and made from plant-based fibers, so you can feel good about your purchase. What fans say: "Seriously in love with how my clothes smell after using this ... Work wonderfully and love love love the scent left on my clothes."

3. The Dryer Sheets With The Most Scent Options Grab Green Stoneworks Dryer Sheets (150 Count) $19 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Reviewers love the smell of these eco-friendly dryer sheets, which are available in five pleasant scents: birch branch, oak tree, olive leaf, rain, and rose petal. The formula softens while also adding a subtle hint of scent to your clothes and linen. They're made with natural ingredients and, like my previous pick, are fully compostable, too. What fans say: "I love this scent, it is delicious. My sheets and clothes smell heavenly. Of course it cleans and softens very well too."