When it comes to stay-all-day makeup, smudge-proof mascara is essential. In an ideal world, these mascaras should stay on your lashes without flaking or causing the dreaded "raccoon eyes" whether exposed to oil, sweat, or rain — but like most beauty products, some work better than others. Below, a guide to the three absolute best smudge-proof mascaras on the market.

But first, here's a fun fact: if you're looking for an absolutely-will-not-budge mascara, Asian beauty is the name of the game. Over the years, I've tested dozens of mascaras, and for some reason, the ones from popular Western beauty brands just don't hold a waterproof candle to their Korean and Japanese counterparts. And it's not just me: countless Redditors — perhaps the most devoted of the social media beauty obsessives — agree. Go any just about any r/AsianBeauty or r/MakeupAddiction thread about mascara, and you'll find Heroine Make's Long and Curl Super Waterproof mascara — a Japanese beauty cult-favorite — hailed as the best on the market in terms of length, volume, and of course, smudge-resistance.

One other tip? If you plan on using one of these smudge-proof formulas, you're going to want to pick up one of the best waterproof mascara removers, otherwise, you might find yourself struggling when it comes time to take your makeup off.

Without further ado, check out the three best non-smear mascaras on the market, below.

1. The Overall Best Smudge-Proof Mascara Heroine Make Long and Curl Mascara Super Waterproof $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This Japanese mascara has a cult following for its long-lasting and lengthening abilities. The "super waterproof" formula does not budge — as one Redditor puts it, "I can wear it swimming, and even rub my eyes in the water, and that sh*t does not budge. No raccoon eyes. No flaking. It's magic I swear." The brand says it'll stay put for 10 hours, but it's not just its smudge-resistance that makes it such a favorite. It also lengthens, curls, and volumizes lashes like no other mascara on the market. Just be sure to pick up a bottle of the brand's mascara remover along with it, otherwise you'll have a hard time washing it off.

2. Runner Up Peripera Ink Black Mascara $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great Asian mascara that's magically smudge-proof is Peripera's Ink Black Cara Long Lash Curling Mascara. This lightweight formula delivers a long-lasting curl and is smear-free, waterproof, and lengthening. Like the mascara from Heroine Make, above, you're going to need a proper eye makeup remover to get this stuff off. And if you're looking for volume over length, try their 'volume curling' formula instead. "This mascara omits the need for any type of false lashes. Stays on FOREVER and I will probably go to my grave with perfectly done eyelashes," writes one fan. Another reviewer, who recommends using an oil cleanser to remove it, reiterates that it "doesn’t smudge at all throughout the day."