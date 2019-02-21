When cooking with nonstick cookware, you shouldn't use a metal spatula. While top-of-the-line stainless steel spatulas are durable, sharp metal kitchen utensils can scratch the coating of nonstick pans when you use them, and thus shorten the life of your pots and pans. That's why the best spatulas for nonstick pans are typically made out of silicone.

As a material, silicone offers more heat resistance, stick resistance, and durability than other non-metal alternatives like wood or plastic. However, because silicone is expensive to manufacture, it's also expensive to buy. For entry-level cooks or shoppers for whom price point is a major consideration, you'll also want to look into cheaper options, like nylon.

Full disclosure, before you opt for the upfront savings of a nylon spatula: Nylon has a lower melting point than silicone and, as a type of plastic, may also contain BPA, a chemical that, in high doses, is linked to health risks.

As for wooden spatulas, keep in mind that wood is generally more porous, prone to bacterial growth, and harder to clean — so you're better off with a nylon or silicone spatula in the kitchen.

With that said, scroll down for my picks for the three best spatulas for nonstick pans.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered GIR: Get It Right Premium Silicone Spatula, 13-Inch, Red $11 Amazon See On Amazon If you want a versatile, nonstick-safe spatula that can delicately lift eggs and pancakes while still being strong enough to flip a steak, then this GIR: Get It Right silicone spatula offers the most value for the price. Available in multiple sizes, as well as a rainbow of colors, this spatula is heat resistant up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and free of BPA and phthalate. This classic kitchen utensil also boasts a fiberglass core that helps it stay cool to the touch and a smart, one-piece design that prevents water from penetrating it when washed in a dishwasher. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, ensuring that you'll use this spatula in your kitchen for years to come. What fans say: "If you own only one spatula, make sure it's this one... The thin, asymmetric, beveled edge of this spatula makes it easy to get under food, allowing me to pick up sunny side up eggs without breaking the yolks... If you have nonstick cookware and want a capable, well-rounded tool for flipping and turning, you can't go wrong with it."

2 The Largest Blade di Oro Living Silicone Spatula $12 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to flipping omelets, pancakes, and grilled cheese, having a wider spatula can help make turning over food in your nonstick pan much easier. That's what makes this di Oro Living spatula so appealing: It's over 12 inches long and has an extra-wide, 5-by-6-inch blade that's ideal for flipping. It's made of a high-quality, BPA-free silicone material that’s heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, this spatula boasts and easy-to-grip, nonslip handle and a lifetime warranty. And, best yet: It's easy to clean. Simply toss it in the top rack of your dishwasher once you've finished using it. What fans say: "It is very wide which is perfect for what I will use it for - larger fish filets, big burgers, pancakes, etc. I love that it is dishwasher safe and perfect for non-stick skillets."