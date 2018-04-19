Cleaning your floors is never going to be fun. But when you’ve found the right mop, this inevitable household chore can be accomplished much more quickly, easily, and efficiently. All you need to know is where to find the best spin mops for your cleaning needs (spoiler alert: below) and the key features to keep in mind.

First, think about the space. If you’re just cleaning the tile in your bathroom, you don’t need to focus as much on ease of mobility. But if your entire home consists of hardwood floors, you should choose a spin mop set that’s easily transportable, like one with wheels or a lightweight bucket.

Additionally, consider budget. If you’re looking for a deluxe mop set with various convenient features, plan to spend a little bit more. But if all you need is a simple spin mop to brighten up your floors, you can go with something a little less pricey.

Finally, decide upon your preferred spinning mechanism. There are two basic systems: foot pedal or hand-push. One is not necessarily more effective than the other, but most people end up having a preference based on their physical comfort. So when choosing your mop, the spinning mechanism should be one of the first features you look at.

With a life as busy as yours, it’s important to focus on how to make household chores easier. Here are three of the best spin mops to get you closer to that goal.

1 A Deluxe Hand-Push Spin Mop With All The Right Features And Accessories Amazon Mopnado, Stainless Steel Deluxe Rolling Spin Mop $60 Buy Now For anyone who has some flexibility in their budget and is looking to invest in a premium spin mop, this one is made from the highest-quality materials and has the most features. Perfect for cleaning all types of floors, including hardwood, tile, vinyl, laminate, stone, and concrete, this high-quality hand-push spin mop set includes a mop bucket with wheels and two handles for easy mobility while cleaning. The kit also includes two mop heads, a scrub brush attachment, and a cleaning solution dispenser that’s built into the bucket. The 180-degree swivel of the microfiber mop heads make it possible to clean under furniture and hard-to-reach places, and the extendable handle and lock allows you to clean windows and ceiling fans as well. The mop heads are also machine-washable, so you can save money by using them over and over again instead of having to continually buy replacement mops. With a durable stainless steel spin dry basket and handle, as well as a one-year warranty, this mop set provides the deluxe value you’ve been looking for.

2 A Budget-Friendly Spin Mop With A Foot Pedal And Splash Guard For Hassle-Free Cleaning Amazon O-Cedar, EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 Buy Now In addition to being a more budget-friendly option than the others, this cheap spin mop also has a convenient foot pedal to spin it, so you can save all your arm strength for mopping. The EasyWring mop head is designed with a full 360-degree rotation that makes it much easier to maneuver under all types of furniture, plus the unique triangular shape of the mop head is specifically designed to clean into corners. And with a featured Splash Guard that keeps spray inside the bucket when wringing, this is an affordable mop set that facilitates an effective yet hassle-free cleaning experience.