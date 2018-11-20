What’s great about it: At just $11, this affordable sweet potato spiralizer is an absolute steal. Even at such a low price, it comes with the spiralizer, a ceramic peeler, a cleaning brush, and a storage bag, as well as a physical cookbook and a digital guidebook. This handheld device is made from a BPA-free material and comes with a built-in finger guard, as well as a safety cap, so that you can both use and store it without worry. Perhaps the best aspect of all with this spiralizer is the size. Unlike the two previous spiralizers, it is easy to store and doesn't even require counter space while in use, since it's handheld. The Kitchen Supreme spiralizer is also dishwasher-safe, so it’s super easy to clean and maintain.

The tradeoffs: Although this is a great device if you’re short on space, it doesn’t provide much flexibility. While it’s made from high-quality Japanese blades, there are only two varieties (one on each end), so you won’t have many options in terms of the type and thickness of the sweet potato noodles you prepare. Additionally, this one is going to require more muscle.

What fans say: Reviewers love that it’s affordable, simple to use, and easy to clean. One particularly enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “We love and have used it every day since we got it. Sweet potato strings, done. Zucchini slaw, done. Sweet potato WAFFLES! DONE!"

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.