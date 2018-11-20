The 3 Best Spiralizers For Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables — and also one of the least pliable. But making your own sweet potato noodles is easy if you have best spiralizers for sweet potatoes. When shopping around, there are a few factors to keep in mind:
- Size: If you think you'll be using this frequently and you have the counter space, you might want to spring for a bigger model with more features, like an electric spiralizer with automatic stop. If you're working with limited space, consider a simple handheld spiralizer that can be tucked away in a drawer when not in use.
- Capacity: While some spiralizers can process veggies up to 10 inches long, others can only handle those up to 5 or 6 inches. If you tend to use larger sweet potatoes, make sure you choose a spiralizer that can handle them.
- Blades: Look for blades that are made from durable stainless steel. Also, the more blades a spiralizer features, the more shape variations it can produce. If you're just looking to make standard sweet potato noodles, a simpler model will do. But if you really want to get creative in the kitchen, choose a spiralizer with interchangeable blades.
Trying to pick the best spiralizers for hard vegetables, like sweet potatoes, can be tricky. But with this criteria in mind, I've put together a list of the best options to suit any need.
1The Overall Best Spiralizer For Sweet Potatoes
What’s great about it: This sweet potato spiralizer has a perfect rating on Amazon, with over 1,200 reviews. One of the best things about it is that it has seven different interchangeable blades — all of which are made from sharp, stainless steel. This means you’ll have a wide selection when it comes to how you want to prepare your sweet potato, from angel hair to fettuccini strands to curly fries. There’s even a caddy where you can safely store blades when they're not in use. Also, they're easy to change: simply pull one blade up and out of the frame and slide the new one in. Thanks to the suction switch, you can securely attach the spiralizer to any surface and it won't slide around. This spiralizer is even great for large sweet potatoes, as it can handle anything up to 10 inches long and 7 inches wide.
What fans Say: Reviewers have particularly loved how sturdy and tough this spiralizer is — one claimed to have spiralized a large sweet potato in under 90 seconds. Another reviewer wrote, “The blades are sharp and easily cut harder veggies like sweet potatoes, yet are perfect for spiralizing soft fruits like cucumbers.”
2The Best Electric Spiralizer: A Hands-Free Option With Automatic-Stop
What’s great about it: If you want to prepare your meal in the shortest amount of time with the least amount of effort, this electric spiralizer for sweet potatoes is a great choice. The Bella can cut through tough vegetables in seconds. Just insert the sweet potato, lock it, and flip the switch. From there, the spiralizer will do all the work for you. With its auto-stop feature, you won’t have to worry about safety issues. All parts are removable and dishwasher safe, and this product comes with a hard-bristled cleaning brush, so no matter how much of a mess occurs, cleaning it up is simple.
The tradeoffs: This spiralizer only works with vegetables up to 6 inches long, which may feel a little limiting.
What fans say: Many reviewers raved that this device is much easier to use than a manual spiralizer, not to mention how fast and powerful it is. One reviewer wrote, “This thing is a dream! It plows through sweet potatoes like they were butter!”
3The Most Budget-Friendly: A Compact, Handheld Spiralizer
What’s great about it: At just $11, this affordable sweet potato spiralizer is an absolute steal. Even at such a low price, it comes with the spiralizer, a ceramic peeler, a cleaning brush, and a storage bag, as well as a physical cookbook and a digital guidebook. This handheld device is made from a BPA-free material and comes with a built-in finger guard, as well as a safety cap, so that you can both use and store it without worry. Perhaps the best aspect of all with this spiralizer is the size. Unlike the two previous spiralizers, it is easy to store and doesn't even require counter space while in use, since it's handheld. The Kitchen Supreme spiralizer is also dishwasher-safe, so it’s super easy to clean and maintain.
The tradeoffs: Although this is a great device if you’re short on space, it doesn’t provide much flexibility. While it’s made from high-quality Japanese blades, there are only two varieties (one on each end), so you won’t have many options in terms of the type and thickness of the sweet potato noodles you prepare. Additionally, this one is going to require more muscle.
What fans say: Reviewers love that it’s affordable, simple to use, and easy to clean. One particularly enthusiastic reviewer wrote, “We love and have used it every day since we got it. Sweet potato strings, done. Zucchini slaw, done. Sweet potato WAFFLES! DONE!"
