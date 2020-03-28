A baking sheet is a must-have tool for any cook in the kitchen, and the best stainless steel baking sheets can tackle everything from roasting vegetables to baking cookies with ease.

There are many benefits to using stainless steel cookware. Unlike many aluminum pans, stainless steel is non-reactive and can safely be used to cook acidic foods. It’s an all-around durable, strong, and corrosion-resistant material, and you can use any kind of heat-proof utensil, including metal, on uncoated stainless steel without damaging it. Plus, lots of stainless steel pans are safe to place under the broiler and in the dishwasher. Stainless steel doesn’t conduct heat as well as some other metals, though—so if you have the budget for it, you can opt for a multi-layered stainless steel pan with a core made of a heat-conducting material like aluminum.

Pro tip: Make sure to carefully measure your oven before purchasing your baking sheet. I know from personal experience that there’s no disappointment like prepping your ingredients on your pan then realizing the oven door can’t close with the sheet inside.

From a go-to stainless steel set to a splurge-worthy baking sheet with an aluminum core, here are three of the best stainless steel baking sheets you can snag on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Stainless Steel Baking Sheets For Most Home Cooks TeamFar Baking Sheet Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Half Sheet Pan Dimensions: 15.8 by 12 inches Quarter Sheet Pan Dimensions: 12.4 by 9.6 inches This TeamFar baking sheet set includes two different pans — one half sheet pan and a quarter sheet pan — that will meet the needs of most home bakers and cooks who want to try out stainless steel bakeware. The sheet pans are made of magnetic, rust-resistant stainless steel and have a smooth mirror finish to reduce the chances of stuck-on food. They also have smooth rolled edges and rounded corners. You can skip the scrubbing with these pans as well — they're safe to pop in the dishwasher. All in all, this is a great stainless steel starter set at a really great price, but if you don't want or need two pans, you can buy TeamFar's half sheet pan and quarter sheet pan separately. Positive Amazon review: “The pans are durable, retain shape when heated, are easy to keep clean, and look great with an almost mirror like finish. The best part for me is that they are non-toxic stainless steel without a non-stick coating and sturdy without behind heavy. These are my go to sheet pans and I’m slowly replacing all my old non-stick pans with more of these.”

2. The Best Aluminum-Core Stainless Steel Baking Sheet All-Clad D3 Stainless Ovenware Jelly Roll Pan $150 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 12 by 15 inches If your budget allows for an upgrade, this All-Clad D3 stainless svenware jelly roll pan is the stainless steel baking sheet for you. Unlike the other baking sheets on this list, it has a three-ply bonded construction with two layers of stainless steel and an aluminum core that helps conduct heat quickly and evenly. What you'll get is a more reliable baking sheet than stainless steel alone can offer. The angled edge makes it easy to pick up and carry, and you can use it in the boiler and clean it in the dishwasher. Positive Amazon review: “Beautiful [p]an. Wanted to get away from aluminum and all non-stick products.”