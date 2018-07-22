Every day in the United States alone, we throw out millions of single-use plastic straws that ultimately end up littering our waterways and oceans. So, it's understandable why so many people are instead opting for reusable straws — like the best stainless steel straws — that help lower their carbon footprint.

In addition to being environmentally friendly, stainless steel straws are exploding in popularity for a number of other reasons, too: They’re reusable, convenient, and last for decades.

All that aside, however, the main factor you need to think about when choosing the best reusable straw option for you is what type of beverage you'll be drinking. Though most standard stainless steel straws measure out around eight or nine inches, there are also some extra-long options if your mornings require a 31-ounce coffee. And if your preferences lean more towards a thicker drink, such as a smoothie, consider choosing an extra-wide straw option.

Whether you want to sip your beverages while still being eco-conscious or you need something to pair with one of the best travel mugs on the market, here, I’ve rounded up three of the best sets of stainless steel straws on Amazon. While all three sets of straws on this list are dishwasher safe, they also come with cleaning brushes so you can wash them on the go.

The Best Stainless Steel Straws Considering Variety & Price Amazon SENHAI Set of 8 Stainless Steel Straws $9 (8 Pack) Amazon Buy Now This stainless steel straw variety pack has an option for whatever sized beverage you like. With two different shapes (straight or bent) and four different lengths ranging from just under 8 inches to 10.5 inches, this straw set will provide you with the perfect drinking companion for cups of all sizes. The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe straws come two scrubbing brushes and a carrying pouch. Users said the only thing to beware of is temperature: If you're drinking a beverage that is extra hot (or extra cold), beware that the temperature of the straw will adjust accordingly and you should proceed with caution. Nevertheless, a reviewer dubbed them "a great set for the price, and I'd buy them again."

The Best Bent Stainless Steel Straws Amazon SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws $7 (4 Pack) Amazon Buy Now This drinking straw from SipWell is one of the best stainless steel straws on the market for a reason. Measuring approximately eight inches long and displaying the standard bent-straw shape, it has more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and works perfectly with standard-sized beverages. The rust- and scratch-proof straws are dishwasher-safe and come with their own cleaning brush. Like the SENHAI set, because of the material, many users said the straws get very cold when paired with a chilled drink — but not necessarily in a bad way. Some reviewers even said they enjoyed the "refreshing feeling." One reviewer in particular raved, "I love these straws. They don't snap in half like glass ones do, they stay cold all the time, and the brush makes them easy to clean. Perfect."