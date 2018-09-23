Without fail, whenever the weather changes the slightest degree, my scalp starts to itch. But it's not just weather fluctuations that cause dandruff and scratchiness. Your scalp can go haywire due to product buildup, water that's too hot, or even an underlying skin condition. One of the most effective ways to treat this issue is by investing in one of the best tea tree shampoos for dandruff and itchy scalps. Typically, they're a much more natural alternative to most chemical-laden, sulfate-packed shampoos, but they work just as well. Tea tree is an essential oil that's useful in breaking down bacteria and fungi, and since dandruff is, in fact, a fungal condition, tea tree's anti-fungal properties are great at kicking flakes to the curb.

There are a few things to keep in mind, however. Since tea tree is an essential oil, some folks may be allergic to it. So if you're someone whose skin tends to flare at the smallest whiff of oil, perform a patch test (it's usually recommended to do this on the inside of your elbow) before smothering your scalp in shampoo. Also, you might not need to use your tea tree shampoo every time you wash your hair. Once a week might be enough, and you can alternate with a hydrating formula for a balanced and overall healthy scalp.

Say goodbye to itchiness and flaking with the three best tea tree shampoos on the market, below.

1 The Overall Best Tea Tree Shampoo Brooklyn Botany Tea Tree Shampoo $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a do-it-all tea tree oil shampoo, this bottle from Brooklyn Botany should be the first one you try out. It not only works to cleanse your scalp and combat dandruff and itchiness, but it will also increase shine and help your hair retain moisture. That's due in large part to Brooklyn Botany's proprietary blend of oils. Aside from the tea tree oil, this bottle contains argan oil, avocado oil, and jojoba oil. All three are known to be serious moisturizers that hydrate your hair and scalp. The formula is also paraben- and sulfate-free, making it perfect for folks with sensitive skin. All of this combined, and you've got a shampoo that's perfect for frequent use.

2 A Slightly Cheaper Option Maple Holistics Tea Tree Special Formula Shampoo $11 Amazon See On Amazon For a few bucks less, you can get Maple Holistics Tea Tree Special Formula Shampoo. The powerful formula helps to treat and prevent dandruff, heal itchiness, and even promote new hair growth. Maple Holistics' bottle is also fantastic for folks with oily hair since it has serious clarifying properties. This formula is paraben-, silicone-, and sulfate-free, making it a great another safe option for those with sensitive scalps. And with a mix of lavender oil, argan oil, and rosemary oil, you'll get a soothing and revitalizing treatment every time you wash your hair.