When it comes to skiing, wearing thin socks underneath your boots is the way to go. That's because the best thin ski socks don't skimp on warmth or comfort and, ultimately, create less bulk in your ski boots than their thicker counterparts.

When shopping for thin ski socks, you'll want to pay attention to the fabrics listed on the socks' label. Merino wool is a material often used in the best ski socks, as it provides both warmth and softness. Because wool is a warmer and more insulated fabric, 100 percent wool socks are often thicker to accommodate colder temperatures. Thinner ski socks feature wool blended with other fabrics — including acrylic, rayon, or spandex — and make for a better buy due to their elastic components that help them stay up as you ski. Plus, they're often machine washable.

Something else to note: Typically, ski socks will feature more padding along the shins than standard socks to protect that vulnerable part of the body during downhill skiing. For the most comfortable experience, look for socks that have this design as well as ones constructed with seamless toes to eliminate friction in your boots. And if you suffer from any muscle fatigue or shin splints, consider a pair of compression socks that help boost circulation.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Eurosocks Superlite Ski Socks $15 Amazon See On Amazon Made from a blend of Merino wool, nylon, and spandex, these lightweight ski socks will stay up and keep your feet comfortable. They're moisture-wicking, comprised of a wool blend that locks heat in to keep your feet warm, and they're built with ergonomic padding in the calf (aka where you'll need it most). Best yet, these socks feature a flat seam toe and an elastic band around the ankle to help provide additional support. They're available in seven colors, ranging from black to tangerine, so you can pick the pair that matches your personal style or ski outfit best. For just $15, these socks are a total steal. Available sizes: Small - Large

2 The Most Affordable Women's Wool ATOME Ski Socks (4-Pack) $22 Amazon See On Amazon For the absolute best deal, these knee-high wool ski socks are lightweight, padded, and come in a four-pack for just $22. These socks feature a blend of more affordable fabrics: generic wool, acrylic, and polyester. That means, while these may not be as soft as Merino wool socks on this list, they'll still keep your feet toasty and warm during a long day on the slopes. You won't find a better deal on socks that actually get the job done without adding any unnecessary bulk. One important note: These socks only come in one size that accommodates women's shoe sizes 6.5 to 9.5. That said, they might not be the best option if your shoe size doesn't fall in that range. Available sizes: One size (fits women's shoe sizes 6.5 - 9.5)