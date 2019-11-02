The 3 Best Toothpastes For Enamel

Given that some of the most delicious beverages and foods can erode your tooth enamel (I'm looking at you, coffee, wine, and citrus fruit), investing in one of the best toothpastes for enamel can be a smart move. But, many toothpastes claim that they can strengthen enamel. The truth? According to Vancouver-based dentist Dr. Scott Kollen, DMD, of River District Dentistry, there are only a handful of ingredients that actually help remineralize and strengthen enamel, and not every toothpaste contains them.

Dr. Kollen recommends that people "look for toothpastes like Pronamel that have fluoride, calcium, and phosphate in the ingredients. For those who are really cavity-prone, your dentist or pharmacist may recommend a prescription toothpaste like Cari0, Prevident, or ClinPro 5000," he tells Bustle.

There are also ingredients that people should look to avoid if they want to help strengthen their enamel, says Dr. Kollen, adding:

"Avoid non-fluoridated or abrasive, whitening toothpastes that will wear down enamel. Lots of cities, including my hometown of Vancouver, Canada, don’t actually have fluoride in their water source, which makes using fluoridated toothpastes that much more important!"

For more details on the best toothpastes for enamel, keep scrolling. All the picks below have formulas packed with ingredients to help you remineralize and strengthen your enamel.

1. The Best Overall: Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste For Tooth Enamel Strengthening Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste for Tooth Enamel Strengthening, 4 Ounce (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only has Sensodyne Pronamel toothpaste for tooth enamel strengthening been clinically proven to help strengthen and remineralize tooth enamel, but it also protects against the acid erosion that deteriorates enamel in the first place. Its formula is packed with ingredients like fluoride and potassium nitrate to protect your enamel. In addition to its enamel-strengthening benefits, this mint-flavored toothpaste is also free of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), helps to freshen breath, and can protect against cavities. What fans say: “I have extremely sensitive teeth and weak enamel. I noticed, however, that a lot of the enamel building or sensitive toothpastes have whitening agents in them or claim to whiten! That completely contradicts itself as whitening toothpastes can strip your enamel as well as make your teeth more sensitive. I love that this product does not whiten. I notice that my teeth are less sensitive with continuous use and love that this is safe to use every day!”

2. The Best For Sensitive Teeth: Colgate Sensitive Complete Protection Toothpaste Colgate Sensitive Toothpaste, Complete Protection, 6 Ounce (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This Colgate sensitive toothpaste contains the same active ingredients as Sensodyne Pronamel but at a lower price per ounce. Its formula has sodium fluoride and potassium nitrate to protect and strengthen your enamel. And, it's even clinically-proven to provide relief to sensitive teeth. This three-pack is mint-flavored and promises to help fight tartar and freshen breath. However, it does contain SLS, an ingredient that some people try to avoid due to its possible link to canker sores. What fans say: “I was told by my dental hygienist that my tooth pain is probably from the 'whitening' in most toothpaste eroding my enamel. It was hard to find a toothpaste without 'whitening'. I was glad to find this toothpaste — I used for 3 days and the pain was gone.”