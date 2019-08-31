If you’re looking for a toothpaste with more natural ingredients and zero animal byproducts, there couldn’t be a better time to shop. Whether you’re pro-fluoride or hoping to get away from the stuff, the best vegan toothpastes on the market come in both fluoridated and fluoride-free options. Featured below is a vegan toothpaste option for every budget, and I’ve included a vegan mouthwash for your consideration as well.

Look For These Logos

Although the Vegan Action logo isn’t displayed on every vegan product, it’s a solid certification to look out for when you're shopping for animal-free items. This certification verifies that a product was made without animal byproducts, animal testing, or animal GMO’s.

Another great resource to use is Leaping Bunny, which identifies vegan and cruelty-free products as well. It's the global gold standard for cruelty-free certifications because it’s the only internationally recognized certification that requires monitored compliance throughout a brand’s supply chain. Its site also lists which brands are 100 percent animal-byproduct free, and which brands only offer some vegan products.

Other Ingredients To Consider

Many mainstream toothpaste brands are formulated with sodium lauryl sulfate, (SLS) but due to the potential it poses for irritation, all the picks below are SLS-free. They’re also packed with natural ingredients, like tea tree oil and farm-grown mint, and they’re free from artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. Most of the picks below are fluoride-free as well, but since fluoride has been shown to prevent tooth decay, and the American Dental Association approves it, I’ve included one fluoridated toothpaste.

Take a look at the best vegan toothpastes below. All of them are highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Dr. Bronner’s All-One Toothpaste (5 Oz.) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Dr. Bronner’s All-One Toothpaste is the only toothpaste on this list that is both certified vegan by Vegan Action and certified cruelty-free and vegan by Leaping Bunny. It’s also certified fair trade, non-GMO, and organic, and both the toothpaste tube and the box it's packaged in are 100 percent recyclable. This pick is made of 70 percent organic ingredients, like coconut oil and essential oils. It’s also free of SLS, fluoride, artificial colors, flavors, carrageenan, preservatives, and sweeteners. Plus, Amazon shoppers give it 4.3 stars. What fans are saying: “I have tried lots of 'clean' toothpastes and I keep coming back to Dr Bronner’s peppermint. I love the flavor, and my mouth feels so clean. My dentist has even commented on how much easier my cleanings have been since I've started using this toothpaste. Two thumbs up.”

2. Another Great Vegan & Cruelty-Free Toothpaste Without Fluoride Kiss My Face Triple Action Gel Toothpaste (4.5 Oz.) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon In addition to being vegan, Kiss My Face Triple Action toothpaste is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. The triple action formula works to remove plaque, whiten teeth, and prevent tartar buildup. This pick is made with tea tree oil, soothing aloe, olive leaf extract, and peppermint, and it’s formulated without fluoride, SLS, or triclosan. It’s also free from artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.2-star rating and more than 600 reviews. It's also available in a convenient three-pack. What fans are saying: “So glad I found this vegan and cruelty-free brand!! This toothpaste leaves your teeth feeling fresh and visibly whiter. Highly recommend! and the package of 3 is a great value!"

3. The Best Vegan Toothpaste With Fluoride Hello Oral Care Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste (4 Count) $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Hello Oral Care Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste is vegan and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. Plus, it works to naturally whiten teeth over time. This pick includes cavity-fighting fluoride, and it’s formulated with farm-grown mint, coconut oil, and tea tree oil as well. It’s also free from SLS, dyes, artificial sweeteners, parabens, triclosan, preservatives, gluten, and peroxide. Amazon shoppers love it, giving the toothpaste a 4.3-star rating. What fans are saying: “I love the taste and texture of this toothpaste. I am trying to take better care of my aging teeth so decided that occasional fluoride is probably a good idea. I also use a non-fluoridated version in this same brand. Both have a clean, refreshing flavor that I really appreciate over the chemical taste of my old mainstream brand toothpaste. I also like the tube, which I can stand on its cap for a smaller counter footprint.”