Removing weeds from your driveway can be quite the task. While it may be tough to get into the nooks and crannies of your drive, there are many weed killers that can do just that — and fast. The best weed killers for gravel pathways will largely depend on how persistent and resilient the weeds are, and whether you want to use chemicals.

If the weeds are in a small patch or seem to be growing slowly, you can probably go with a mild or even a chemical-free herbicide. On the other hand, if the weeds just keep coming back (and back, and back) then it may be best to go straight for the big guns: a glyphosate-based weed and grass killer that banishes every unwanted growth down to the root. If you are dealing with truly persistent weeds, consider investing in a more expensive weed killer that also works as a preventative treatment to keep weeds away for longer.

To get the job done quickly and efficiently, it's important to find the best weed killer for your property. Here's a round-up of some of the the most effective options out there to help you tackle any and every weed.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: RM43 Weed Preventer Total Vegetation Control RM43 Weed Preventer Total Vegetation Control (1 Gallon) $55 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes killing every last weed and keeping them at bay, this powerful glyphosate herbicide is the best of the best. The formula contains 43% glyphosate, which kills a huge variety of weeds and grass down to the root. What's different about this option, though, is that it doubles as a preventative treatment. Once you apply this to any gravel surface, it kills weeds on the spot while also preventing them from sprouting again for up to a year. Plus, 1 gallon covers over 17,000 square feet. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers absolutely rave about this weed killer. According to one reviewer: "Cleared out my gravel paths and 3 months later they are still clear. Give it some time to work though. Usually 2-3 weeks before the weeds that are there dry out and die. Saved me hours and hours of labor. I have a lot of gravel paths. Instructions could be a bit easier to use. Hard to judge dosage in small quantities."

2. Most Affordable: Compare-N-Save Concentrate Grass & Weed Killer Compare-N-Save Concentrate Grass and Weed Killer (1 Gallon) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon While this affordable weed and grass killer doesn't serve as a preventative treatment, Amazon reviewers swear by this stuff to take care of stubborn weeds. This concentrated formula is made from 41% glyphosate and makes up to 85 gallons of sprayable herbicide. It even covers up to 25,000 square feet, so one bottle is enough for multiple treatments. Apply this weed killer on your gravel on a sunny day, and within hours it'll be completely rainproof. Thousands of reviewers can't say enough good things about this weed killer. According to one reviewer: "This stuff will be a large part of my arsenal. Best stuff I've ever used on the gravel driveway too. Weeds turned to brown mush within a week and have stayed that way. No sign of regrowth. I use different dilutions for each case. Strong stuff."