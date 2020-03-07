If your ears are always ringing, the best white noise machines for tinnitus may be able to help. Bustle touched base with Dr. Kelly Dyson — a board certified audiologist and tinnitus sufferer herself — to find out what features to look for in this kind of device.

Dr. Dyson says the more variety of sounds a noise machine offers, the better it is for tinnitus sufferers. “When patients can invest in a unit with more sounds, they may have an option for ‘sounds of the forest’ or ‘rainstorm.’ This is helpful for folks who have a tinnitus that pulses or is not just a single, steady sound.” she says.

She also suggests looking for a device that offers some versatility, meaning that it not only plugs into the wall but may be used with batteries or is rechargeable. More specifically, Dr. Dyson recommends the Sound Oasis BST-100. “It also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and is small enough to fit into a carry-on bag when traveling.”

It’s also wise, when shopping for noise machines, to consider your lifestyle, and the way tinnitus affects your daily life. If you’re mostly looking for a way to combat tinnitus symptoms at bedtime and while you’re sleeping, then battery life is probably going to be a more important feature for you than portability. Look for a device with at least eight hours of battery life to get you through a night of sleep. If tinnitus is something that interferes with your life at all hours, then portability is key — especially if you work outside of your home. Headphone jacks are nice to have for work situations as well.

According to Dr. Dyson, it might be worth the money to invest in a high quality machine right off the bat. “Some of the more inexpensive machines have cheaply made or poorly designed buttons that break off with repeated usage,” she says.

With all of that in mind, check out the best white noise machines for tinnitus. There’s a pick for every budget, they meet most (if not all) of Dr. Dyson’s criteria, and they’re all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best: Sound Oasis Bluetooth Sound Therapy System Sound Oasis Bluetooth Sound Therapy System $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed by sleep specialists, the Sound Oasis Bluetooth Sound Therapy System is Dr. Dyson's pick and it meets all of her criteria. This machine features 20 nature sounds for variety, including Hawaiian dream, woodland, and steady rain. It can be charged and powered by a USB cord, or alternatively, it can be used without a cord as long as you keep the rechargeable battery charged. It also features a headphone jack and Amazon customers rave about how well made and well designed it is. This pick is pretty portable as well, measuring just 2.6 inches tall and 2.5 inches in diameter. Plus, the bluetooth-enabled speaker lets you play music and podcasts, with a 30-foot bluetooth range. It also boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, with over 100 reviews. The one downside to this pick is it has the shortest battery life of all the selections on this list, with five to eight hours of cordless use on one charge. A helpful review: “I cannot say just how much we enjoy this wonderful creation. In the last several years I've had trouble sleeping and have tried everything — you name it, I've tried it — but this speaker has a miraculous quality to lull me right to sleep and keep me there. [...] Likewise my husband who suffers from tinnitus has found solace in sleeping with Sound Oasis. He's no longer bothered by the buzzing in his ear. [...]”

2.The Best For Sound Variety: Dreamegg White Noise Machine Dreamegg D3 Portable White Noise Machine $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The Dreamegg D3 Portable White Noise Machine doesn't offer bluetooth, but it has the most sounds out of any on this list. Choose from 24 non-looping sounds, including 10 nature, seven fan, and seven white noise options. It also has two power modes. You can recharge this pick with a USB cable and then use it without plugging it in (note: one charge can last up to 10 to 12 hours), or keep it plugged in if it’s not charged up. It's the largest noise machine featured in this list — measuring 4.1 by 4.1 by 2.3 inches — but it comes with its own storage bag for portability. It can run continuously or on a set timer, and its fluorescent buttons glow faintly in the dark for ease of use. It also offers a handy headphone plug in if you're concerned about disturbing your coworkers or partner when sleeping. A helpful review: “Very clean simple design. Buttons work exactly as described. The timer function is very useful, as is the ability to leave it on continuously. There are plenty of different sound settings that are broken into three categories (nature, fan, and white noise). The unit can play very quietly if you just need a soft whisper, but also loud enough to drown almost out anything other than someone shouting in the room next door. [...] Altogether, it seems like a great white noise machine and a good value.”