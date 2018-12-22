When your Wi-Fi network isn't covering your entire home as well as you'd like — and you don't want to pay for a brand new router or Wi-Fi kit — then only the best Wi-Fi extender for home use will do. These must-have gadgets instantly extend the coverage area of your existing home network so you can stay connected.

There are several things you should always consider when shopping around for a Wi-Fi extender. The first is your current home setup. To make sure you choose one that's compatible, don't forget to check your router type and its frequency. Your new device should have the same capacity.

Speed and ease of use are also important factors. The best Wi-Fi extender for your home should feature dual 2.4-gigahertz and 5-gigahertz bands. Since 2.4 gigahertz is the standard for Wi-Fi, having both options will ensure you get the most out of your extender. Plus, the 5-gigahertz band is ideal for video streaming and gaming. Translation: The ability to switch back and forth depending on your activity will provide a better wireless experience.

To help you on your quest for better connectivity, check out my list of the best Wi-Fi extenders for home use!

1 Best Wi-Fi Extender For Home Use, All Things Considered NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender $90 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: The NETGEAR AC1200 is a great all-around Wi-Fi range extender. Compatible with any router, its dual bands have advanced features that are capable of boosting your Wi-Fi up to 1,200 megabits per second (Mbps). Plus, there's a multi-user MIMO (multiple input and multiple output) that enables multiple users to stream video, and even game, without slowing down the connection. And if you want to create a new Wi-Fi access point? You can do that, too. What fans say: "This gizmo has made such a huge difference, in WiFi strength, in my home! I can watch movies anywhere in my house without losing strength, refreshing or freezing. I can even use my tablet on my screened in patio, which is located in the polar opposite location as my router."

2 A Budget-Friendly Wi-Fi Extender That's Easy To Use D-Link DAP-1520 Wi-Fi Range Extender $20 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: The D-Link DAP-1520 is one of the most user-friendly and inexpensive Wi-Fi extenders on the market. For a fraction of what most devices cost, you get a lot of features. It's portable and power cable free, so setup is super easy. Like others on this list, it has a dual-band feature to extend your network coverage 2.4 gigahertz to 5 gigahertz, and it's compatible with virtually any type of wireless router, boasting a secure connection with both WPA and WPA2 wireless encryption. What fans say: "I have a single story 2100 [square-foot] house. My main router is in the front of the house. I could hardly receive any WiFi signal at all in the back part of the house until I purchased this product. I placed the D-Link Extender in a room that is in the middle of my house. Now I have full WiFi throughout my house."