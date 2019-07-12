Even if you're a big wine fan, it's inevitable you'll end up with a half-empty bottle once in a while. Instead of letting it go to waste, the best wine preservation systems can keep your favorite wine crisp and fresh until you're ready to finish it off.

An entire system can be a big investment, so you want to make sure you know the ins and outs of all your options. Most wine preservation systems are either vacuum systems or a combination of vacuum technology and argon gas. Vacuum systems involve removing all oxygen from your bottle to prevent oxidation (and your wine getting stale). Some systems also come with argon gas capsules to extend shelf life even further. Additionally, a special food-grade argon spray can literally be sprayed into your wine, creating a top layer that blocks air from touching the liquid.

All preservation systems have their pros and cons, including price point, durability, and whether or not you can reuse them. While a vacuum system can be a bit pricier, they also tend to keep wine fresh for longer. And while a simple spray solution may not keep your wine fresh for as long, you can also use it on as many bottles as you want, whereas most wine vacuum systems only feature enough supplies to preserve one or two.

No matter which way you go, the best wine preservation systems can actually save you money in the long run. Keep scrolling for my picks, below.

1. The Best Overall: Savino Wine Preserver Savino Wine Preserver $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This wine preservation system keeps your reds and whites crisp for up to a week at half the price of other systems. It looks like a simple glass carafe, but the additional high-quality, floating stopper seals off all airflow to your wine to prevent oxidation. This slim device also doubles as a decanter when you remove the stopper. And bonus: It looks gorgeous on your dinner table. Even the most enthusiastic wine lovers can't get over how well this system works. What fans say: "Bit of a wine snob. Tried everything to save opened wine—stoppers, pumps, Argonne. Nothing worked and decided either finish it or use what's left in cooking recipes. Purchased this over the holiday. Left the rest of [a] bottle in for over a week. Lo and behold! Still fine! Can't believe it! This is definitely a must have product!"

2. The Best Splurge: Coravin Model Two Premium Wine Preservation System Coravin Model Two Premium Wine Preservation System $232 | Amazon See On Amazon This luxury preservation system doesn't mess around when it comes to keeping your wine as fresh as possible. Here's how it works: First, place one of the special argon gas capsules into the system. Attach the handle to any wine bottle you want and press down. The thin needle will pierce the cork and create a tiny hole you can pour from. When you're finished, just remove the handle from that bottle of wine and that's it! The cork will naturally seal itself back up so it's like you never opened that bottle at all. With this system, you can preserve wine for months or even years. The only downside is that each argon capsule will only last long enough for about one bottle of wine, so you'll eventually have to invest in replacements ($18 for a pack of two argon capsules). Even though system is a pricier initial investment, reviewers insist it pays for itself. What fans say: "Are you a social wine drinker who enjoys a glass at home on occasion? Do you suffer draining about half of your favorite wine bottle in time because your cravings are somewhat infrequent at home? This tool solves that issue. [It] will pay for itself compared to the waste of good wine over time."

3. The Most Affordable: Vacu Vin Wine Saver With 2 Stoppers Vacu Vin Wine Saver With 2 Stoppers $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a more affordable option, this vacuum stopper system does the trick without breaking your budget. This system comes with one vacuum pump and two high-quality wine stoppers. When you're ready to seal off a bottle, insert one of the stoppers in the top. Then, attach the hand pump to the top and pump until you hear the clicking sound, which signals your seal is air-tight. Your wine will stay fresh for another week. When you're ready to open it again, just remove the stopper and drink! With over 3,000 positive Amazon reviews, there's a reason why this preservation system is a fan-favorite. Reviewers love how simple this device is to use. What fans say: "Wow! I have had this for about 5 months now - it works great! I drink red wine quite a bit and almost always leave a glass or two in the bottle. If you have a half bottle or more remaining, this pump will keep that half bottle tasting like it was just opened."