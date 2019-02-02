The 3 Best Wireless Earbuds For Running

By
Maridav/Fotolia

Working on your fitness is easy when you have the best wireless earbuds for running. When choosing the best buds for your go-to workout, you'll obviously want superior sound, wireless capabilities (no annoying cords, please!), and a fit that won't annoy you as you hit your stride. And don't worry, these earbuds exist.

The Best Wireless Earbuds: What To Look For

  • A customizable fit. Multiple ear tip sizes will ensure you get the best fit. Ideally, your earbuds should feel snug and secure in your ears.
  • A resistance to water and sweat. This is particularly important if you plan on running outdoors. You'll want earbuds that are weather- and sweat-proof (i.e. with at least an IPX 4 rating).
  • A quality sound system. Noise-reduction and Bluetooth connectivity are superior features that'll boost sound quality and eliminate distractions.
  • Optional (but awesome): A personalized coaching feature. Some earbuds have personalized features like heart monitoring and distance tracking — and some will even connect straight to your favorite fitness apps.

Ready to shop the best of the best? Read on for a look at my picks, which are all conveniently sold on Amazon. They range in price, and trust me, there's a pair of the best wireless earbuds for running for you here.

1The Overall Best Earbuds For Running, All Things Considered

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones

$200

Amazon

When it comes to sound, Bose's SoundSport earbuds bring the bass — literally. They're designed with advanced audio technology that's fully controllable via the Bose app. Compatible with most iPhones and Bluetooth-enabled devices, these earbuds have everything a runner could need, from a "find my buds" feature to a water-resistant shell with an IPX 4 rating. Plus, to ensure maximum comfort and a secure fit, they even come with three different kinds of ear tips. The best part? Charging them is super easy, thanks to their included magnetic charging case.

What fans say: "From the standpoint of a person who uses these almost exclusively for running, they are perfect. I've owned a long string of running earbuds, and the sound quality of this pair far exceeds anything else I've tried. They're also much more comfortable."

2Also Great: Budget-Friendly Earbuds That Get The Job Done

WOWOGO Bluetooth Wireless Headphones K5

$26

Amazon

If you're after a cheaper option, the WOWOGO Bluetooth wireless earbuds are a solid pick. With a similar aesthetic to the Bose buds, above, these in-ear earbuds feature similar audio specs including noise cancellation for clear sound and built-in mics. What's great is you can use them in a variety of ways. Choose to pair them together, or opt to only connect one of them. Like the others on this list, their included case functions as a charger with a 450 mAh (milli-Ampere per hour) battery.

What fans say: Some Amazon reviewers noted that too much sweat could affect the lifespan of these earbuds, but given their price point, that might not be a total dealbreaker.

3The Best Earbuds For Race Runners With A Wraparound Design

Aftershokz Trekz Air

$150

Amazon

For outdoor or long-haul runs, the Aftershokz Trekz Air earbuds are ideal. Unlike other buds, they have a wraparound design so your ears are completely free to hear your surroundings. And if you're a marathon runner, in some countries, like England, these headphones are considered to be the only race-legal pair you can wear — though it's not always legal to wear headphones during races, so be sure to double check. Boasting up to six hours of playtime, these sweat-proof headphones are Bluetooth enabled and compatible with both iOS and Smart Android devices.

What fans say: "The Aftershokz sound great and I can runwith them without touching them and after a few minutes you don't even know they are there. They haven't skipped a beat and the battery lasts forever. I don't understand how they can sound so good but they do."

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.