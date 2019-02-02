Working on your fitness is easy when you have the best wireless earbuds for running. When choosing the best buds for your go-to workout, you'll obviously want superior sound, wireless capabilities (no annoying cords, please!), and a fit that won't annoy you as you hit your stride. And don't worry, these earbuds exist.

The Best Wireless Earbuds: What To Look For

A customizable fit. Multiple ear tip sizes will ensure you get the best fit. Ideally, your earbuds should feel snug and secure in your ears.

Ready to shop the best of the best? Read on for a look at my picks, which are all conveniently sold on Amazon. They range in price, and trust me, there's a pair of the best wireless earbuds for running for you here.

1 The Overall Best Earbuds For Running, All Things Considered Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones $200 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to sound, Bose's SoundSport earbuds bring the bass — literally. They're designed with advanced audio technology that's fully controllable via the Bose app. Compatible with most iPhones and Bluetooth-enabled devices, these earbuds have everything a runner could need, from a "find my buds" feature to a water-resistant shell with an IPX 4 rating. Plus, to ensure maximum comfort and a secure fit, they even come with three different kinds of ear tips. The best part? Charging them is super easy, thanks to their included magnetic charging case. What fans say: "From the standpoint of a person who uses these almost exclusively for running, they are perfect. I've owned a long string of running earbuds, and the sound quality of this pair far exceeds anything else I've tried. They're also much more comfortable."

2 Also Great: Budget-Friendly Earbuds That Get The Job Done WOWOGO Bluetooth Wireless Headphones K5 $26 Amazon See On Amazon If you're after a cheaper option, the WOWOGO Bluetooth wireless earbuds are a solid pick. With a similar aesthetic to the Bose buds, above, these in-ear earbuds feature similar audio specs including noise cancellation for clear sound and built-in mics. What's great is you can use them in a variety of ways. Choose to pair them together, or opt to only connect one of them. Like the others on this list, their included case functions as a charger with a 450 mAh (milli-Ampere per hour) battery. What fans say: Some Amazon reviewers noted that too much sweat could affect the lifespan of these earbuds, but given their price point, that might not be a total dealbreaker.