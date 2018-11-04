I'll say it: Booties — specifically, the most comfortable booties — are the one thing you can wear with anything in your fall/winter wardrobe. (If you wear them as often as I do, then you know the last thing you want is for them to inflict pain.) There are so many different styles out there, but the good news is, plenty meet the comfy criterion, no matter if you've got your heart set on ankle booties or a wedged pair.

3 Things The Comfiest Booties Have

When searching for the perfect booties for you, there are some important (read: functional) features to look for.

Stacked block heels. They offer more stability than pointed heels. Cushioned insoles. These will help with shock absorption as you walk. A wider toe box and ankle opening. This is particularly key if you have wide feet and want to avoid blisters.

Keep reading to peruse the most fashionable-yet-functional booties Amazon has to offer. I've already done the research and scoured the reviews for you, so here, you'll find a variety of price points and styles guaranteed to complement your existing closet. Your feet will 100 percent thank you later... especially if you treat them to the best walking shoes for travel next.

1 The Most Comfortable Booties Considering Features & Reviews If you're looking for slip-on ankle booties at the lowest price point, give Dr. Scholl's Jorie boots a try. Dr. Scholl's Women's Jorie Boot $38 Amazon See On Amazon Why they're great: These suede booties have mesh cutouts on either side, a modest 1.5-inch block heel, and a boot opening that's nearly 11 inches wide, making them ideal for wide feet. Even better, Dr. Scholl's brand shoes are made with memory foam insoles that use cushioned padding, so you can expect these to give you all kinds of support, too. And again, you just can't beat that price. What fans say: "Oh. My. Gosh. These boots are the best boots ever created. I work in Outpatient Physical Therapy and my feet don't hurt after even a 8-10 hour shift! That's what I am talking about!" Available sizes: 6 - 10

2 Also Great: Splurge-Worthy Leather Booties That Offer Plenty Of Support If you're after a premium leather look and feel, Cole Haan's Abbot slip-on boots are a solid investment. Cole Haan Women's Abbot Ankle Boot $200 Amazon See On Amazon Why they're great: Like the booties above, they have an 11-inch boot opening and side cutouts that make them suitable for wide feet (not to mention, easy to slide on and off). Additionally, they boast rubber soles and under-2-inch stacked block heels to give your feet that desired stability. Want them in another color? You can get them in two other shades — both variations of tan — but, just so you know, the block heel remains brown with each. What fans say: "Very comfortable bootie!!! I walked in them for hours around NYC the first day I wore them and my feet felt great. I just ordered them in the British Tan because I loved them so much. I wear a size 10 and have a slender somewhat narrow foot and these worked well for me." Available sizes: 5 - 11