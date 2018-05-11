No matter where in the world your travels take you, there's one essential you don't want to leave home without: A comfortable pair of shoes that can withstand even the longest tourist excursions. Whether you plan to spend an entire day exploring the sights or simply stroll down cobblestone streets, wearing the best women's walking shoes for travel will ensure your vacation is extra enjoyable.

When you think of walking shoes, you might equate them with your typical everyday sneakers, but this footwear category is so much bigger. Beyond cushioned sneaks of all kinds (naturally), don't be afraid dabble in slip-ons or boots. My only recommendation? Opt for neutral colors like blacks or browns that will complement all your outfits without fail. That's not to say bright shoes won't work with everything, but neutrals are an easy bet... especially when online shopping.

Below, browse five different walking shoes to consider ahead of your next trip. There's a waterproof option for when its rainy, sandals to beat the summer heat, and, yes, sneakers! It doesn't matter what level of functionality you're looking for, there's something wearable for you here. And hey, if your suitcase is big enough, why not pack them all?

A Pair Of Comfy Sneakers Amazon New Balance, Women's 415v1 Walking Shoe $30.49 - $59.95 AmazonBuy Now OK so, if you're like I need sneakers or else, this pair from New Balance is actually called a "walking shoe." It can't get more straightforward than that, right? These sneaks feature a stabilizing CUSH+ midsole, a rubber sole, and a memory insert to ensure your feet are comfortable and supported — no matter what terrain you happen to be exploring. Their modern black and white color scheme will look great with everything from sleek running tights to jeans and even dresses. There are no limits! One Amazon reviewer likened wearing these to "walking on clouds," which sounds amazing, frankly. Available sizes: 5 - 12

An Even More Stylish Pair Of Comfy Sneakers Amazon The Fix, Women's Jasper Slip-on Tassel Fringe Fashion Sneaker $79.00 AmazonBuy Now Want a sneaker with a little extra flair? Opt for a pull-on pair like these "fashion sneakers" from Amazon's own footwear brand, The Fix. They have a platform for extra height, fringe tassels for the aforementioned flair, and a twin-gore tongue for that breezy pull-on effect. And before you start thinking about packing extra bandaids, these cute sneakers feature a padded back collar that won't rub your heels raw throughout the day. They fit true to size, come with a complimentary dust bag, and have lots of glowing five-star reviews confirming their superior comfort. Should you want a solid white or a leopard-print pair, those are alternative colors, too. Available sizes: 6 - 10

A Pair Of Slip-On Flats Amazon TOMS, Women's Canvas Slip-On $30.00 - $69.95 AmazonBuy Now TOMS is a solid affordable option if you're looking for a comfortable closed-toe shoe (that isn't a sneaker) to wear with everything. Their V-shaped canvas exterior is easy to slip on and off and won't irritate your feet as you move. Each pair features latex arch support and a durable-yet-flexible outsole. And of course, they're all lined with TOMS' signature elephant design on the inside. Per a rave Amazon review, "They are wonderful... easy to get on, comfortable, wear well, and you can take a damp cloth to them from time to time to 'spruce them up.'" The original canvas slip-on design comes in a bunch of different colors, but if you're after the pictured brown shade, choose "Ash." Available sizes: 5 - 12

A Pair Of Supportive Sandals Amazon Birkenstock, Women's Mayari BF Sandal $89.95 - $275.67 AmazonBuy Now Hot weather calls for next-level sandals, and a pair of strappy Birkenstocks will do the trick. Made with a cork sole and contoured arch support, these iconic shoes — which come in multiple colors including the above "Graceful Antique Lace" — mold to the shape of your feet and won't leave you feeling achey after a day out. An Amazon customer with painful inflammation on the bottom of her feet (aka plantar fasciitis) even put them to the vacay test — and they passed. "I wore them everyday [sic] while vacationing," this person wrote. "NO tired feet, no issues!" Available sizes: 35 - 42 EU (5 - 11 US)