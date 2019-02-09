If you don't want to keep replacing your earbuds, then investing in the most durable wireless earbuds is your best option. Though there are a lot of different styles of earbuds available, not all of them are designed to handle heavy use. Luckily, it's not hard to find a pair of earbuds with enough long-lasting durability, especially when you know which features matter.

So, what makes a pair of earbuds durable? Well, it all boils down to the materials and design. The most durable wireless earbuds are designed with high-quality materials like sturdy plastic, aluminum, or metal to protect them from the occasional drop or rough handling. Earbuds with strong plastic casings are best, as they're more lightweight than metal (which can feel heavier in the ear). To withstand intense workouts and wet weather, sweat- and water-resistant headphones are ideal. Also, a protective coating or material like gold on vulnerable points, such as cables or connectors, can prevent fraying and damage.

Everyone has their own personal preferences, and to make your earbuds last, you'll ultimately want to choose a pair that fits yours. And if you're prone to losing your buds, try definitely go for a pair with tracking features.

To make shopping around for earbuds a little bit easier, here's my roundup of the most durable wireless earbuds on Amazon.

1 The Most Durable Wireless Earbuds, All Things Considered Shure SE215-K Sound Isolating Earphones $99 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are the Shure SE215-K earbuds incredibly durable and ideal for workouts, but they also boast quality bass and sound. Thanks to their tough plastic casing capable of withstanding heavy use, you don't have to worry about damage. They feature detachable memory wires to prevent tangles and splitting, which is rare in terms of general earbuds specs. And if you choose to wear the cables, their over-the-ear, L-shaped design will stay out of your way. What's more, these earbuds have noise-isolation features capable of blocking up to 37 decibels of ambient sound. Each pair comes with three sets of different ear tips and a travel case, ensuring a comfortable fit and travel-ready packaging.

2 Also Great: Award-Nominated Earbuds Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 True Wireless Earbuds $130 Amazon See On Amazon The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 earbuds are perfect for intense workouts. These durable wireless earbuds are designed to be sweat-proof and waterproof with an IP57 rating. With their unique ear-loop design, they provide a secure fit and added safety if you're using them outdoors. And using the BackBeat app, you can also customize your listening experience, create playlists, and even initiate a stopwatch with just a single tap. You could sync your Spotify or Apple Music playlist, select tracks, initiate a stopwatch, and more — all via your smartphone. Boasting up to five hours of battery life and the option to extend it up to 10 hours using the dual-purpose charging and storage case, these earbuds are so cutting edge that they were an honoree at the 2018 CES Innovations Awards.