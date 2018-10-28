Believe it or not, there's no shortage of good, inexpensive earbuds. Some of the best earbuds under $20 are capable of delivering the same high-quality comfort, sound, and style you'd expect from more prestige brands, making them great budget-friendly options for anyone looking to spend minimally on premium sound.

What Can You Get For $20?

You can 100 percent find low-cost earbuds with high-performing features like big drivers for more powerful bass and crystal clear sound; noise cancelation or isolation to eliminate background noise; and built-in microphones for voice-activated controls, taking calls, and more. And yes, you can get all that for under $20 — no matter if you're looking for earbuds for runners or a durable pair for everyday use.

Don't believe me? Finding the perfect earbuds is all about knowing which features matter the most to you (for example, sound quality or a super secure fit), and to save you time in your quest for the best, I've already scoured Amazon to find all their must-have offerings within this affordable price range. Here, shop my comprehensive list, then delve deeper into the audio equipment world with some of the best travel earbuds and the best over-ear headphones under $50.

1 The Overall Best Earbuds Under $20 Price & Variety Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds $9 Amazon See On Amazon With Panasonic's ErgoFit earbuds, you have a couple options options: You can get them without a microphone for just $9, or you can pay a little more and get the version with a built-in mic and volume controller to make calls. They're both compatible with most devices, including Apple and Android, and come in nine striking colors, from black (pictured) to hot pink. Fit-wise, these earbuds come with three different-sized ear pads — you just pick the one that fits your ears the best — and have a 3.6-foot cord that can be threaded through your clothing or bag for tangle-free wear. Plus, the large 9-millimeter drivers deliver powerful, clear sound as they prevent background noise. What fans say: "These earbuds are much better than most for their price range. They are long lasting and fairly durable, play sound well, and are comfortable in the ear."

2 Attractive & Noise-Isolating Earbuds With Bass Betron YSM1000 Earbuds $14 Amazon See On Amazon The Betron YSM1000 earbuds look as great as they sound. These attractive headphones deliver a heavy bass with a 20 hertz to 20 kilohertz frequency range, letting you fully hear each layer of sound. With their built-in mic and remote control, you can also quickly adjust volume, skip tracks, play or pause music, and take calls on the move. The gold trim on these earbuds gives them a more expensive appearance, while the gold plated 3.5-millimeter jack prevents corrosion. They also come with three sets of silicon earbuds for superior noise-isolation, plus a set of memory foam earbuds for additional comfort — oh, and a rubber carrying case. What fans say: "For how little they cost they are amazing in every way, sound is really good, comfortable to wear, nice carrying case and different tip size for better fit."