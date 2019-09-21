If you spend a lot of time standing in your kitchen, in front of a standing desk, or really anywhere else, it’s time to make an upgrade to an anti-fatigue mat. The best anti-fatigue kitchen mats have been scientifically shown to help reduce the stress on the body that can come from standing for long periods of time, especially if you already have back, foot, or knee problems.

However, when you’re shopping for an anti-fatigue mat, you’ve got to be careful. A mat that is labeled “anti-slip” or “cushioned” may be comfortable on your feet, however, these mats may not have anti-fatigue properties. When you stand on a true anti-fatigue mat, your leg and calf muscles are encouraged to make subtle movements, which helps to promote blood flow and that is what ultimately helps reduce fatigue.

Anti-fatigue mats come in a variety of designs and colors, as well as many different sizes, so make sure that you measure your space before selecting one. If you walk around to different parts of your kitchen while cooking, consider buying a larger mat or several smaller mats.

Consider the thickness of the mat, as well — for most people, a 0.75-inch mat will be the best choice, although if you already have some padding on your floor, a 0.5-inch mat will work. Make sure the mat is not too thick, either, which could create a tripping hazard (beveled edges and a textured surface can also help to prevent this).

To help you in your search for the ultimate kitchen comfort mat, here are four highly rated anti-fatigue mats on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Mat $39 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This anti-fatigue mat from Sky Mat offers the perfect combination of support and softness. The 0.75-inch-thick mat is made from a comfortable foam and is covered with a faux-leather exterior, making cleaning an absolute breeze — just wipe it down with a wet cloth and you are good to go. The beveled-edge design and nonslip bottom help to prevent tripping. This mat also has a lifetime replacement warranty, and comes in nine different color and pattern options. Amazon reviewers vouch for this mat. With more than 3,000 reviews and a stellar 4.8-star rating, reviewers love how it feels under their feet. One reviewer wrote: “It feels like I am standing on a soft cloud, but is very stable. The edges are gently tapered and I have had no problems rolling my ankles or tipping off the edges. If you spend hours standing in one place doing tasks, this mat is fabulous.” Sizes available: 20 x 32 inches, 20 x 39 inches, 24 x 70 inches

2. The Runner-Up: The Most Color & Size Options Kangaroo Anti-Fatigue Mat $43 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This anti-fatigue mat from Kangaroo will not only look great in virtually every kitchen due to the wide range of color and pattern options (17 in total), but it will also effectively reduce fatigue because of its ergonomic design and super comfortable cushioning. The 0.75-inch foam mat has a slightly textured material on top for added traction and a foam underside to keep the mat from sliding all over the place. Beveled edges help to prevent tripping. It’s also 100% waterproof, so you can easily clean it with a damp cloth, or even a vacuum, if needed. The 10-year, no-hassle guarantee makes this a worry-free buy. This mat has more than 2,900 reviews and 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Reviewers say that this mat is the real deal, with one reviewer in particularly writing: “These mats ARE THE BEST. They stay in place, clean up with just a damp cloth, do not smell nor are they sticky after a little use. I find I love standing on them.” It's also available in a variety of sizes including a half circle and one specially designed for corners. Sizes available: 24 x 17 inches, 32 x 20 inches, 32 x 20 inches (half circle), 39 x 20 inches, 46 x 30 x 30 inches (corner), 48 x 20 inches, 70 x 24 inches

3. The Best Patterned Option J&V TEXTILES Chef Series Anti-Fatigue Mat $26 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The variety of adorable illustrations and patterns of these anti-fatigue mats will be a standout design feature in your kitchen. But don’t worry, just because these mats are super cute doesn’t mean they aren’t still super effective. The 0.5-inch mat, although slightly thinner than the other options, still provides cushioning for your feet during even prolonged periods of standing. Beveled edges help to prevent tripping, while the nonskid backing holds the mat in place for extra safety. And cleanup? It’s super simple. Spot-clean the mat with a damp cloth and mild soap, then let it air dry. Amazon reviewers give this mat a 4.4-star rating. One reviewer explained, “Can't believe what a difference this mat makes, especially when standing for long periods of time. [...] For my kitchen this color and design is perfect and the colors true to the image shown.” Sizes available: 18 x 30 inches, 24 x 36 inches