Barre workouts are amazing for strengthening your muscles and increasing flexibility — and the complete freedom you get to experience from exercising without sneakers is pretty sweet, too. But while shoes aren't needed on the mat, socks are a must — and the best barre socks provide support and stability you can't get from the average pair you wear on a day-to-day basis.

Wearing barre socks provides an important hygienic barrier between your feet and a yoga mat or the studio floor. If you think about all of the germs and bacteria that can be found on your average floor, well, you get why socks should always be worn. But there's more to it than that. Whether you're into barre, yoga, or ballet, you're going to find yourself holding tricky and challenging poses. But with the non-slip grips and sticky silicone dots found on the soles of these special socks, it'll be easier to maintain your balance so that you can reap the many benefits of barre class.

Thanks to the popularity of barre classes, your footwear options have exploded. You can opt for classic ankle socks with toe-to-heel grips, organic cotton socks with a special construction that lets you wiggle your toes, and socks with straps that criss-cross around your leg for additional support.. Check out these four top-rated barre socks to find the right pair for you.

1 Ballet-Style Socks With Heel-To-Toe Anti-Slip Grip And Criss-Cross Straps Amazon Great Soles Ballet Grip Socks $12 AmazonBuy Now With non-slip grip protection that extends from the heel to the toe, these criss-cross style ballet socks keep you grounded during barre, pilates, and yoga. They're made from machine-washable cotton and won't bulk up at the toe or heel the way some socks can — and they come in great colors like heather grey, denim, and navy. These low-cut socks fit women's shoe sizes 6 to 9 and have more than 1,200 reviews with a near-perfect rating. Reviewers say these socks are amazing at maintaining traction and that the strappy design is a bonus because it helps keep them in place on your feet.

2 A 4-Pack Of Breathable Yoga Socks With Anti-Slip Grip For A Steal Amazon Rahabsox Non-Slip Yoga Pilates Sock (4 Pack) $14 AmazonBuy Now If you're taking three yoga or barre classes a week and can't keep up with all of the laundry, this four pack of non-slip socks is a bargain option that'll fill your drawer without draining your bank account. They have anti-slip grips on the heel and arch and are made from 95 percent breathable cotton (and 5 percent stretchy spandex). Available in women's shoe sizes 5 to 8, each pack comes with a pair of white, grey, pink, and black socks. Reviewers love how much thicker they are than other barre socks and say they stay soft, even after repeated washings.

3 Full Toe-Grip Non-Slip Socks That Come In More Than 35 Colors Amazon ToeSox Full Toe-Grip Non-Slip Socks $13-$20 AmazonBuy Now These full toe-grip socks, which feature a heel tab, non-slip grips, and five-toe construction, give your toes complete freedom of movement. Why choose these over other socks? For one thing, if you have bunions or foot pain, the ability to spread your toes can relieve pain and help align your bones and muscles. These socks are made from organic cotton and come in more than 35 shades and designs that include rainbow prism and sunburst.