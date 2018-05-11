Whether you’re playing quiet tunes while you sunbathe or cranking up the volume at an all-night bonfire, the right music can drastically improve your experience at the beach. But, to get the most out of your jam fest and be able to share your music with your friends, you'll need one of the best beach Bluetooth speakers.

When shopping for the perfect outdoor beach stereo, make sure you choose a waterproof and water-resistant option. Whether you opt for a fully submersible speaker or something that can only stand up to a light splash, look out for the IPX rating system, which will tell you how waterproof a piece of technology is. You'll want something IPX5 or higher to be on the safe side.

Next, your speaker should be durable and at least partially sand-proof, dust-proof, and mud-proof. It should also be tough enough to survive if you drop it on the ground or knock it off the picnic table.

And ask yourself the hard questions. What are the chances that you drop it in water? If they're high, you probably want to stick to something that’s fully waterproof (see: IPX7 or higher). Will you be with a large group of people? In that case, you should aim for a device with high wattage and lots of bass.

Regardless of what needs you have, you'll find the best Bluetooth speakers for the beach in this roundup.

Amazon Cambridge Soundworks Oontz Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $25 AmazonBuy Now This 10-watt portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best outdoor audio devices ever made and if you don't believe me, just scan the 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon (19,000!). This staggeringly popular speaker will deliver amazing sound, with two precision acoustic drivers and an enhanced bass system for superb sound quality. And because this speaker weighs less than ten ounces with a fully dust-proof, sand-proof face, you can easily bring this to the beach and trust that it's safe. As far as water goes, this speaker has an IPX5 rating, making it resistant enough to withstand splashing, but not the best option if you want to fully submerge your speaker. And with 12 hours of battery life, this speaker may even last longer than you will at the beach.

Amazon JIMO Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker $5 AmazonBuy Now At just $5, this ultra-affordable Bluetooth speaker is a seriously good deal. For such a tiny device, this stereo packs impressive sound and all the features you'll need in a basic summer essential. It can sync to a smartphone or tablet even from 30 feet away, and its battery will play music for up to six hours. The best part? This speaker is so lightweight and compact, that you can fit it into even the most overstuffed beach bag. And with a handy clip that you can use to attach it to your beach chair or bathing suit, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere. It features an IPX6 rating that, while not fully submersible, is still an upgrade from just splash-proof. If you're looking for the cheapest way to bump your music at the beach, this speaker cannot be beat.

Amazon AOMAIS Sport II Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $40 AmazonBuy Now While many outdoor Bluetooth devices are splash-proof, this beach speaker is 100 percent waterproof. This standout speaker showcases an IPX7 rating which means you can fully submerge it in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. At less than $50, that makes this affordable waterproof speaker great for beach activities, as well as the best speaker for boating, swimming, paddle boarding, pool parties, and other water-based sports. On top of that, it is dust-proof, mud-proof, and — best of all — shock-proof, so you can drive over bumpy roads or ride over choppy waves without compromising the sound. And with a 33-foot Bluetooth range and a 12-hour battery, you'll get plenty of use out of this waterproof speaker.