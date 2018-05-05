Whether you’re playing tunes softly while cooking dinner or cranking up the volume at an all-night beach bonfire, there's nothing worse than hearing the bass crackle over your favorite song. If you’re someone who cares about the quality of your music (or you podcasts for that matter) but you don't have a ton of money to spend, then you need to check out the best Bluetooth speakers under $50.

Skeptical that there is such a thing? Sure, speakers are notoriously expensive — but have no fear. Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of high-quality, yet affordable Bluetooth speakers out there that don't cost hundreds of dollars. You just need to know where to look... and what to look for.

You want good sound quality (there’s no point in saving money if you can’t stand the distorted sound coming out of your new device); you want durability (if your speaker dies after two weeks, it's a pointless purchase); and you want to know how and where you'll be using it (will you use it outdoors? Around water? Are you planning to move it around lots?).

Keeping all these things in mind, here's a list of seven inexpensive Bluetooth speakers that look and feel just as expensive as their $100-plus counterparts.

1 The Best Waterproof And All-Around Most Resilient Speaker Amazon AOMAIS Sport II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers $30 AmazonBuy Now There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there claiming to be waterproof — but this one is the real deal. Boasting an IPX7 rating, this Bluetooth stereo can be fully submerged in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes — which is about as good as it gets given the devices larger size and smaller price tag. But it doesn't stop there. It's also dust-proof, mud-proof, shockproof, and can withstand being run over by a car — making it easily the most durable Bluetooth speaker under $50. Additionally, it has a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet, a built-in microphone for talking calls, and the battery lasts up to 12 hours (at 50 percent volume). It's no wonder that this speaker is one of the best-sellers on Amazon.

2 The Best Portable Speaker For Anyone On The Go Amazon JBL, Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $46 AmazonBuy Now Another fully waterproof IPX7 speaker — albeit much smaller and a little more expensive than our top waterproof pick — this lightweight clip-on Bluetooth speaker from JBL is great compact option if you're looking for a more portable device. The tough, well-constructed device is small yet still manages to deliver exceptional sound in a rugged, durable package. It's battery lasts eight hours straight. You can clip it to your belt or backpack with the attached carabiner, or hang it from a lawn chair or deck rail. When not in Bluetooth mode, the device can be plugged into your phone via its audio cable. An Amazon reviewer, raved: "This thing packs a punch for such a small lite weight device. It's great for outdoor water activities such as hanging by the pool or kayaking. There isn't a whole lot of bass but I'm fine with that because it makes up with how crisp and clear the sound is."

3 The Best Smart Speaker For Connecting Your Home Amazon Amazon, Echo Dot Smart Speaker $50 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for an all-inclusive smart speaker to play music in your home while also offering general voice command functions like reading news, making calls, or delivering weather forecasts, look no further than the Amazon Echo Dot. In addition to voice commands, the miniature Alexa-based device can stream music from the likes of Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and more. It can also connect to headphones or larger speakers if you want to amplify the sound. What's more, its voice detection can hear your commands from across the room — even with music blasting. Though the Echo Dot is primarily meant to be a smart home speaker and therefore not ideal for a travel, it's a great affordable option if you're searching for something to leave at home.

4 The Best Solar-Powered Speaker And The Longest Lasting Battery Amazon Sixwolves, Solar-Powered Bluetooth Speaker $24 AmazonBuy Now Ideal for camping, hiking, backpacking, or even survival scenarios, this remarkably durable solar-powered Bluetooth speaker is designed for off-grid, outdoor situations. Its premium solar panel, built with mono-crystalline silicone, can play for 33 minutes on just 10 minutes of solar charging. The speaker has two built-in 16 cores, 4.5-watt sound, and ultra-crisp treble and bass. It's shockproof enough to withstand choppy terrain, splash-proof enough to tolerate sudden showers, and sturdy enough to survive an accidental drop up to 6.5 feet in height without damage. Best of all, the backup battery can play for 30 hours, so you don't even have to rely on solar power alone.

5 The Best Speaker For Large Spaces To Crank Up The Volume Amazon Rockville, 40-Watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker $40 AmazonBuy Now Whether you're trying to fill a large room with sound, or just like your music loud, this 40-watt Bluetooth stereo will do the job. The sound is crystal clear, thanks to its 3-inch illuminated speakers capable of blasting 13 watts of continuous power. Plus, its top of the line bass has a limiter circuit so sound distortion will. not. happen. The lightning fast Bluetooth syncs in five seconds up to 33 feet away, and you can use the skip and play buttons with Pandora, Spotify, Youtube, and other music apps.

6 The Coolest Novelty Speaker For Design-Centric People Amazon Okearin, F1 Bluetooth Speaker Plant Pot $22 AmazonBuy Now This Bluetooth speaker may not boast the most impressive tech specs, but it's a solid speaker that's arguably one of the most unique Bluetooth speakers on the market. Featuring premium audio quality with fast Bluetooth pairing and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours at 70 percent volume, the splash-proof flower pot can hold plants and won't get damaged when you water them. Not a green thumb? It can also be used as a pen holder. It even doubles as a nightlight. One happy Amazon reviewer wrote, "I am SO happy I ordered this ... This has a sleek, modern look that fits in really well with nearly any kind of decor."