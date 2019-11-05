The 4 Best Blackhead Remover Vacuums

If you want to get rid of blackheads but treatments like exfoliation, steam, or pore strips, aren't doing the trick, using one of the best blackhead remover vacuums might be the answer. These increasingly popular beauty tools use gentle suction to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and other unwanted material on your skin.

According to Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, in an interview with Elle, blackhead remover vacuums could be an effective treatment. For the best results, steam your face first (a bowl of hot water works well) or apply a hot towel for 10 minutes or so. Dr. Lee also points out that it’s important to be aware of the vacuum's strength before use. “If the suction is too high, it's like giving yourself a hickey. You can get bruises from it... It's called telangiectasia,” explained Dr. Lee in that interview. So start on the lowest suction and gradually move up based on your needs and sensitivity. It's also smart to test it on your arm or hand first before applying it to your face.

When you’re shopping for a blackhead remover vacuum, look for ones with multiple tips sizes to suit your skin. For some units, choosing your nozzle lets you use smaller ones for eliminating tiny blackheads and larger attachments for spot treating big clogs or clusters. Other features that can be nice to have include being able to choose the intensity of the suction, which will make it easier to remove those stubborn blackheads without bruising, and light therapy options. Pore vacuums with microdermabrasion features are also great for overall exfoliation.

To make picking a tool easier, I put together a roundup of the best blackhead remover vacuums on Amazon — and some are even less than $35.

1. The Overall Best Blackhead Remover Vacuum Alin&Alan Blackhead Remover Vacuum $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The Alin&Alan blackhead remover vacuum is a customer favorite on Amazon, with a 4.6-star overall rating. This pore vacuum features five adjustable suction levels meant for sensitive skin up to blackhead removal and pore shrinking. There are also four suction heads for everything from spot treatments to clearing up clusters of clogged pores. While it's less than $35, it still offers two light therapy options designed to shrink pores and get a deeper clean. It’s also wireless, making it easy to handle and it can be charged quickly via USB. Plus, it also includes an 18-month warranty. What fans say: “This is a powerful blackhead remover. Not only does it remove blackheads but [excess] oils and dirt also without harsh chemicals from various facial products. There are three pluses to this device the first one is the multiple levels no suction, second is the various size attachments for smaller or larger areas of cleaning and the third is the infrared setting to help sooth the area that had been cleaned.”

2. The Best Budget Blackhead Remover COOFO Rechargeable Blackhead Removal Tool $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The COOFO rechargeable blackhead removal tool is a great choice if you're looking to spend less than $20. This blackhead vacuum has four suction levels and four nozzles to help to remove blackheads and reduce acne. While it doesn't include a light therapy option or microdermabrasion, many customers have found that this rechargeable, wireless design gets the job done. What fans say: “I have horrible blackheads and sebaceous filaments, though, so I thought, for the price, might as well try it. I have been super impressed and shocked at just how well this product works. I use it primarily on my nose and it never fails to clean out almost all of my pores. It's not perfect, it doesn't get everything, but for the price, I have been super satisfied. The battery lasts a long time as well. I've used it 5 times for anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes and I have yet to charge it."

3. The Best Pore Vacuum With Microdermabrasion Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool $90 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to brighten your complexion while removing blackheads, the Microderm GLO MINI microdermabrasion tool is a good option. This rechargeable, wireless beauty tool combines exfoliating microdermabrasion with suction to help shrink pores and smooth skin. Many users have even reported visible results after just one treatment. “Love it! Just one use and I already see a huge difference,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. It offers two levels of suction, and unlike some cheaper units, uses replaceable filters (20 are included in the kit). Also included are two exfoliating diamond tips, two blackhead removing tips, a cleaning brush, and a carrying pouch. What fans say: “The suction on this microderm is amazing. It gets rid of all the blackheads and leaves your face feeling smooth. Definitely recommend it!”