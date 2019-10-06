Whether you’re switching to nontoxic home goods or you just need to replace a broken French press, the best BPA-free coffee makers can help you brew a safer cup of java. Below, I’ve rounded up picks for a variety of tastes and budgets. As an avid coffee-drinker, I take my home-brew very seriously — so the coffee makers here all meet exacting standards and have the Amazon reviews to prove it.

A note on BPA, BPS and BPF

Bisphenol A (BPA) is a chemical component of plastic that's found in many household items, including coffee makers. The main concern with BPA is it's been associated with hormone disruption and can seep into foods and beverages, meaning consumers are ingesting trace amounts of the chemical whenever they use products containing BPA.

The best way to avoid BPA is to avoid plastic altogether. Coffee makers made from glass and stainless steel protect you from BPA, since both of these materials are naturally free of the chemical. Luckily, plenty of fantastic coffee makers are made with glass and 100% stainless steel. But if your taste or budget steers you towards a coffee maker containing some plastic, it's worth checking that it’s BPA-free and bisphenol S-free (BPS) and bisphenol F-free (BPF). These compounds contain the same basic chemical structure as BPA, and recent studies suggest BPS and BPF may be just as harmful as BPA, particularly for reproductive health.

With that in mind, it's time to shop. The coffee makers below are all notably BPA-free and many are BPS- and BPF-free too. Whether you’re looking for a single-serve, drip, or family-sized French press coffee maker, there’s a safe pick for you below.

1. The Best French Press Secura SFP-50DSC French Press Coffee Maker (50 Oz) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This French press by Secura is made entirely of stainless steel, from the carafe to the three-layered filter system, which means it's naturally free of BPA, as well as BPS and BPF. This pick can hold up to 50 ounces of coffee, or just over six 8-ounce cups, and comes with a "cool" touch handle and knob for comfortable and safe pouring. Amazon shoppers love it, too, giving it an impressive 4.8-star rating after more than 800 reviews. What fans are saying: “Had this for several months now, still love it. All drip makers eventually leak, tried a keurig and did not like it at all (constant clogging), have had french press in the past and love the concept, but not breakable glass. Enter this one that is metal AND big enough for several servings of coffee! Win, win, win! Definitely recommend, this is a nice-looking pot and works really well.”

2. The Best Drip Coffee Maker Technivorm Moccamaster 59691 KB Coffee Brewer (40 Oz) $300 | Amazon See on Amazon This drip coffee maker by Technivorm features a glass carafe and stainless steel exterior, and all of its plastic parts are BPA-, BPF-, and BPS-free, not to mention phthalate-free. Sleek and sophisticated, it heats up quickly and automatically stops brewing it runs out of water. It can hold up to 40 ounces of coffee, or five 8-ounce cups, and Amazon shoppers give it a solid 4.1-star rating. What fans are saying: “As a coffee fanatic who has worked in three different coffee roasting companies and owned two cafes, this makes better coffee than most commercial brewers, which for a home use unit says something. I love its simplicity. I love its practicality. I love its functionality. It may not be the prettiest, and may not have all the foo-foo technology that others on the market have, but just like most things, the most straight-forward tool is best. A+ in my book! Well worth the high price....”

3. The Best For Cold Brew (And It Makes Iced Tea, Too) Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker (34 Oz) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The Ovalware Cold Brew Maker features a glass carafe and a stainless steel filter and cap. The silicone seal is completely BPA-free, and while I wasn’t able to confirm that it’s also BPS- and BPF-free, silicone has been endorsed as a safer alternative to plastic. Also, this pick can hold up to a liter of cold brew coffee or iced tea, which comes out to about four 8-ounce cups. Amazon shoppers give this coffee maker a 4.4-star rating and over 2,000 reviews. What fans are saying: “Absolutely love this cold brew maker! I've only made coffee with it once so far but the coffee was smooth, full of flavor, and we got three to four servings in one carafe. I love that you can customize how much coffee you use based on taste, but I do think the suggested amount for a full container is spot on! It's easy to use, easy to clean, makes great cold brew coffee, I couldn't be happier with this product!”