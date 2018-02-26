Choosing a hair brush might not seem like an important decision but — and this may surprise you — the right brush is the key to having consistent good hair days. The best hair brushes for wavy hair, for example, will keep your waves defined, voluminous, and tangle-free without creating any unwanted frizz.

Although wavy hair is technically a form of curly hair, it comes with its own set of challenges that not everyone with curls will face. For instance, wavy hair will fall flat if it isn’t treated or styled properly. It's also slightly thinner, so it may get oily faster or be more prone to damage. Similar to other curly hair types, however, wavy hair is very prone to frizz and fly-aways and can lack shine. It's also quick to tangle. Luckily, the right brush can do a lot to keep everything negative about having wavy hair to a minimum.

If you prefer to let your wavy hair air dry, a good detangling brush will make a big difference. A wide tooth comb will keep the delicate shape of your curls intact while removing knots post-washing. If instead, you’re the type of person who prefers to boost volume and speed drying time with a blow dryer, a small to medium-sized vented ceramic round brush will allow you to add volume to your roots and enhance your waves. In general, if you have wavy hair, you should look for brushes with bristles that are strong enough to pull through your knots without creating unnecessary tension that will pull out your waves.

Below, you’ll find four of the best hair brushes for wavy hair, so you can have a good hair day every day.

1 Best For Detangling: A Gentle, Wide-Tooth Comb That Saves Time Amazon Ouidad Double Detangler Comb $21 AmazonBuy Now With its two rows of wide-set teeth, the Ouidad Double Detangler Comb is the perfect detangling brush for wavy hair because it does all the work for you without any ripping or tugging. This brush not only speeds up the process of removing stubborn knots from your hair after you wash it, but it also prevents curls from springing back and re-tangling. It's also gentle enough that it leaves your waves less damaged and more defined.

3 Best For Short Hair: A Small Nylon Brush For Shaping, Polishing, And Detangling All Kinds Of Thick And Curly Hair Amazon Denman 5-Row Gentle Soft Styling Hair Brush $8 AmazonBuy Now Denman brushes are super popular within the curly hair community for their ability to detangle knots quickly and easily without causing damage. The Denman 5-Row Gentle Soft Styling Hair Brush is particularly great for short, wavy hair because it allows you to smooth out knots or create different shapes and styles without having to fumble with a too-big paddle brush or too-small comb. Also, because this brush is on the smaller size (which is primarily what makes it so great for short hair), it's perfect for travel.