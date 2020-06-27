When you're trying to make your frizzy hair a bit smoother, the right brush can make all the difference. The best brushes for frizzy hair all have one key thing in common: They include both nylon and boar bristles to help restore moisture and enhance shine. Zeroing in on the proper shape and size to get, however, will depend on how you intend to use the brush, though some can serve multiple functions.

Bristles

Frizz is typically caused by a lack of moisture in your hair and boar bristle brushes are considered to be one of the most reliable tools for combatting dryness. That's because, in addition to being gentle, they're basically the equivalent of a natural conditioning treatment, since the bristles help redistribute the natural oils in your scalp throughout the rest of your 'do, so that your hair is smoother and more moisturized. When boar bristles are combined with nylon, the brush head will offer a more solid grip for detangling frizzy hair with ease.

Brush Styles

The best brushes for frizzy hair can come in a number of styles, each of which has its own benefits. For daily brushing, look for a classic oval-shaped design with densely packed bristles that will glide through hair with ease.

The optimal teasing brush for those with frizz — for delicately combing back those baby hairs or creating definition at the edges — will have a similarly packed design, only the brush head will be much more narrow.

For blowdrying, a large paddle brush with a vented plate is great for smoothing and straightening out your hair, if that's the look you're going for. A round brush will also do wonders for a sleek blow out, but you'll get more bend and volume.

And though you typically want to avoid boar bristles when your hair is wet because they can cause breakage, there are now specially designed brushes for using on both wet and dry hair.

With that in mind, scroll on to find your perfect hair brush match.

1. The Overall Best Boar Bristle Brush For Everyday Frizzy Hair Maintenance Mason Pearson Handy Mixed Bristle Brush $175 | Amazon See On Amazon It's an investment, for sure, but a Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Brush is one of the most high-quality hair tools you can own — in fact, some industry experts even call it "the world's best hairbrush." This version features a mix of nylon and premium-grade boar bristles on a handmade (and patented) rubber-cushion pad — a design that provides the perfect density for effortless, everyday brushing. In addition to giving your scalp a gentle massage, the bristles will trigger oil production and then feed the rest of your hair shaft, thereby nourishing your ends and keeping frizz at bay. The "Handy" model is considered the brand's average-sized brush, which makes it a good mid-range pick for a wide variety of hair lengths and styles. However, there are larger and pocket-sized mixed-bristle brushes to choose from, too. Rave review: "I can't believe this: my hair is like silk! This. Is. Not. My. Hair. I look like a nutjob the way I keep petting it, and it's definitely the brush. I'm barely using any product on the hair and I've used a straightening iron in the past, but it sure didn't feel like this."

2. A More Affordable Alternative MISEL Professional Detangling Hair Brush $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If the price tag of a Mason Pearson brush is above your budget, then give this brush a try. In fact, several Amazon reviewers mention that it's a fantastic alternative for the iconic version above ("Mason Pearson level performance and quality at a fraction of the price!" wrote one). This medium-sized brush (which is slightly smaller than the Mason Pearson "Handy") has a mix of nylon and boar bristles, which will detangle knots and help coax your scalp's natural oils down the hair shaft. Plus, the brand claims that it's gentle enough to use on extensions. Reviewers also noted that this tool has helped prevent further breakage. Rave review: "I would buy this again and again if I ever lost it. Removes tangles very easily and keeps your hair sleek and mitigates frizz. I have thick, long hair and the small size works wonderfully for me."

3. The Best Round Brush For Frizzy Hair Care Me Round Brush (1.7 Inches) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this round boar bristle brush when you want to give yourself a salon-worthy blowout at home. Its mix of nylon and boar bristles will encourage oil distribution and enhance shine, but they're also more spaced out along the barrel in order to give you the proper tension you need to release any frizz or tangles as you move it down your shaft. In addition, the vented ceramic-plated barrel will provide even airflow and allow for heat to quickly (but gently) dry and smooth out your locks. This medium-sized barrel is perfect for shoulder-length or longer hair that's coarse. People with shorter 'dos may prefer this smaller version instead. Rave review: "I used this brush while blow drying my hair and it came out shiny with NO frizz so I didn’t have to use a straightener at all. I don’t normally review but I was thrilled with my results so it was warranted."

4. The Best Dual-Sided Edge Brush For Frizzy Hair Camryn's BFF Gentle Edges Brush $2 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've got natural hair, a tiny double-sided tool, like this Camryn's BFF Brush, will be able to comb your baby hairs and give your edges definition all while reducing frizz. It's the only pick on this list that doesn't have a mixed bristle head, but that's because the tightly packed, 100% pure boar bristles on the brush side are necessary for giving you that toothbrush-like tension you need — Amazon reviewers also note that it's great for "laying and swooping edges." Use the mini comb on the other end of the handle for getting an even more polished finish. Rave review: "Perfect for my baby hairs and frizz halo. I can achieve sleek buns and ponytails if my dreams!"

5. The Best Paddle Brush For Frizzy Hair Osensia Flexi Brush $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of a round brush for blowouts, when using a paddle brush with a blowdryer, you can create a much straighter, less voluminous style, if that's the look you're going for. The vented head features flexible boar and nylon bristles, which will allow for the hot air to flow completely around your strands with out overheating them. You'll also notice that the paddle itself is more curved, which allows it to detangle without any aggressive tugging. Rave review: "I love this brush. It makes it easy to brush through my long, thick hair and helps get rid of the frizz as well."

6. The Best Wet Brush For Frizzy Hair Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Among the wide range of popular Wet Brush models to choose from, this one boasts both the brand's token "IntelliFlex" nylon bristles (which are made to bend and flex to eliminate breakage) and natural boar bristles. What makes it different from similar oval-shaped brushes (like Mason Pearson's) is that it's designed for use on both wet and dry hair, which gives those who are prone to frizz a way to comb their hair safely while they're still in the shower. Rave review: "My daughter and I both have wavy hair that tends to have frizz. This brush helps smooth the hair and works especially well for putting my daughter’s hair in ponytails and such. It helps tame some of those flyaways and not as bumpy as the normal Wet Brush."

7. The Best Teasing Brush For Frizzy Hair GranNaturals Boar & Nylon Bristle Teasing Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon A super-slim teasing brush with nylon and boar bristles is less harsh than a typical teasing comb when you want to twist your hair back into a high ponytail or updo, but still be able to create volume and control flyaways. It also comes with a pointed tip, which will allow you to easily section off your hair as you style it. Rave review: "I use this to tease and backcomb my hair and it works fabulously. It looks way more expensive than it is and you just can't beat the quality for the price. This is a comb that is made to last. I'd highly recommend it!"