For those coffee lovers who want to start their morning with freshly ground coffee without spending too much, you’ll need one of the best budget coffee grinders. Great reliable units that cost less than $100 (and even $25) do exist, and there are plenty of high-quality mills out there that can help you get the grounds worthy of a French press or Turkish coffee while keeping your budget intact — if you know where to look.

When you’re shopping around for a budget coffee grinder, it’s important to be aware of the different types and features that are available. First, you’ll need to choose between a burr and blade grinder. Burr grinders use two rotating surfaces to grind beans to a consistent size and create a more rounded flavor. They are also a slightly more expensive option. This type of grinder often features various grind setting options too, for making pour over or drip depending on your needs of the moment.

On the other hand, blade grinders quickly chop grounds into slightly irregular sizes giving the coffee a bolder, sometimes harsher, taste. However, they’re also usually much more affordable and can even double as a spice or grains grinder after a thorough sweeping. They also tend to take up less space on your counter, all of which makes them a great choice for people who don't plan on grinding a whole lot of coffee at home but like the option.

To help make finding a coffee grinder easier, here’s my roundup of the best budget coffee grinders on Amazon from most expensive to least. All of these top-rated burr and blade grinders have the features you need for a great cup of joe, but for a lot less that you thought.

1. The Best For $100 Or Less Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder $100 | Amazon See On Amazon The Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is a great price for a quality burr grinder. This unit starts with just the press of a button and features 40-millimeter stainless steel conical burrs that can grind grounds precisely for making everything from French press to cold brew. There are 15 different grind settings, including micro settings, to help you fine tune your cup. The large hopper is capable of holding 0.75 pounds of coffee beans at a time, and the container can accommodate enough beans to make 12 cups of coffee. Reviewers have been thrilled with how quiet it is for a burr grinder. With a 4.3-star rating, Amazon customers give this the thumbs up.

2. The Best For $75 Or Less Capresso 560.01 Infinity Conical Burr $72 | Amazon See On Amazon While not as quiet as the Oxo model, the Capresso 560.01 Infinity Conical Burr still has 16 settings ranging from extra-fine to coarse, giving you the freedom to grind beans for Turkish coffee, drip, and beyond while costing $25 less. Reviewers especially liked it for fine to medium grinds including espresso. Plus, this grinder includes a one-year warranty. However, this grinder holds a little more than half a cup of beans in the hopper so you'll have to refill more often and some reported that it was prone to messiness because of the amount of static it generates.

3. The Best For $50 Or Less Chefman Coffee Grinder Electric Burr $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The Chefman Electric Burr Mill is a burr grinder for the price of many blade grinders making it an excellent choice for coffee connoisseurs on a budget. This grinder is as easy to use as it is to clean. It features 17 different grind settings and has the capacity to hold up to 8-ounces (or half a pound) of coffee beans in the hopper. You can grind enough coffee to make anywhere from just two to 12 cups of joe. However, the small footprint makes it a great choice for those lacking in counter space. "I find it very simple to use and grinds the beans very consistently. For this price, this grinder can really grind the beans extremely fine," one reviewer writes.