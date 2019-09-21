Premade patties may be convenient, but if you crave restaurant-quality burgers, you need to form them at home. The best burger presses transform ground meat into perfectly textured, juicy burgers, almost as quickly as you can pull a plastic package from the fridge. Like many things, making a great burger takes technique, so there are some points to consider when deciding which burger press to buy.

When it comes to burgers, the key lies in getting the density right. Patties should be formed just enough to hold their shape during cooking, but still slightly loose so juices can flow. Tightly packed burgers tend to be dense and dry, so look for a burger press that gives you the control to press just enough to give meat the right texture.

If you like to change up your burger game or go bun-less, pick a press that can make different-sized and stuffed burgers. You’ll have all the tools to make burgers so good they stand on their own.

Finally, think of your burger press as a template to help you turn out burgers quickly and consistently. Choose a press that’s easy to use and clean so you’ll spend less time in the kitchen and more time entertaining.

The next time you have the choice, buy a pound of ground meat. The best burger presses might inspire you to make every night burger night.

1. The Overall Best: Bellemain Nonstick Burger Press Bellemain Nonstick Burger Press $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This press from Bellemain offers just the right amount of sturdiness and versatility, making it the overall best burger press on this list. Whether you like a thin or extra-beefy patty, you can adjust the thickness of your burgers from 0.25 inch to 1.5 inches using a built-in screw. Once meat has been placed on the base, a simple tab on the lid allows gentle weight to be applied to the press to create the perfect density. Nonstick surfaces and a spring-loaded pusher helps prevent meat from getting stuck inside the press, making cleanup easy. For even easier cleanup or to portion-out patties, paper squares can be purchased separately. What reviewers say: "This product does everything great! I pressed 10 [pounds] of hamburgers in no time at all."

2. The Runner Up: Zyliss Adjustable Burger Press Zyliss Adjustable Burger Press $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Zyliss’s plastic burger press is a good, lightweight alternative to the Bellemain (it weighs just 14 ounces compared to the 2-pound Bellemain press). The lid clicks to adjust the height of the press so you can make thin burgers or those as heavy as a half pound. While nonstick spray is recommended, the ribbed bottom tray is fully removable, making it easy to flip burgers out while minimizing the need to handle them. All parts of the Zyliss are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and the included cookbook offers gourmet burger recipe inspiration. Bonus: It comes with a 5-year warranty so you can feel sure you'll have it for awhile. What reviewers say: "Used to buy pre made burgers for convenience. Immediately realized that controlling the meat mixture is important. This press make the process easy and much less messy."

3. The Best For Big Batches: Shape+Store 8-in-1 Burger Press Shape+Store 8-In-1 Burger Press $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to be able to make a big batch of patties at once, whether for last-minute entertaining or for meal prep, the Shape+Store burger press has you covered. Unlike traditional presses, the Shape+Store is constructed from two pieces of silicone that fit together almost like a 3-D puzzle. Up to 2 pounds of meat can be pressed at a time, and eight hexagonal cutouts create fully separated, individual burgers. The quarter-pound burgers can be cooked immediately or placed directly in the freezer or refrigerator for later use. Another benefit of the Shape+Store is that it can be used to portion out other foods for freezing. What reviewers say: "We get quality beef or turkey and make our own burgers for quick meals during the week. Storage is great, conserves space and they pop out easily - no de[-]thawing or prying burgers apart."