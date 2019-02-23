Dogs make the best copilots when you're riding in the car, but they don't exactly help keep it clean. The best car seat covers for dogs are a must if you want to keep your pup from getting hair or muddy paw prints everywhere. When picking one out, there are a number of factors to consider.

First, think about the material. It should be fully waterproof so rain, mud, dirt, and other elements don't seep through. It should also be thick enough to prevent your dog's claws from scratching up the upholstery. Look for durable fabrics like nylon, polyester, and Oxford cloth.

Also, your car seat cover needs to fit right so it doesn't slide around. Seek out options with silicone or rubber lining on the back that will grip the seat and keep everything in place. Additionally, adjustable straps or anchor systems will go a long way toward keeping the cover from bunching up.

Finally, make sure it's easy to clean. Although some extra-motivated dog owners may not mind hand-washing pet items, I personally find that machine-washable selections make life much easier on those days when you and your dog return from the park covered in mud.

Below, I've listed the best car seat covers for dogs to help you make a decision. Keep in mind that it's safer for both you and your pup if you have them secured instead of loose in the car. For that reason, all of my selections offer access to your car's seatbelt clip, and I've organized them from the least amount of coverage to the most, so you can easily find the right one for your needs.

1 The Best Single-Seat Cover 4Knines Front Seat Cover for Dogs $40 Amazon See On Amazon Color options: Black, gray, or tan What's great about it: Made with a thick but lightweight nylon frontside and a grippy silicone liner on the back, this high-quality car seat cover is the perfect way to protect your dog's seat. The fully waterproof material keeps dirt and mud contained, while the three-part anchor system holds it in place. Reviewers say the fabric is thick enough to protect against sharp claws, too. Best of all, you can toss this in the wash as needed for hassle-free cleaning. What fans say: "My new SUV has buttery soft leather which could be damaged by their toe nails. I purchased one seat cover and am so impressed I will be ordering several more for the rear seats. It fits beautifully, is easy to install, looks great and gives my dogs better traction during the ride." Available sizes: One size

2 The Best Hammock-Style Cover AMOFY Dog Car Seat Covers $28 Amazon See On Amazon Color options: Black, gray, army green, military camouflage What's great about it: This hammock-style dog seat cover is a fantastic way to keep your back seat protected (and the rear of your front seats, too). It's constructed with tough, fully waterproof polyester and Oxford cloth, plus a silicone-polyester liner on the back. The material is strong enough to stop your dog's nails from piercing through it, and the reinforced stitching adds even more durability. This machine-washable cover is designed with buckle straps and seat anchors for adjustability, as well as convenient front pockets for storing toys and accessories. On top of that, it has side flaps to protect the entryway when your pooch is hopping in and out. Like all of my picks, this cover leaves the seatbelt clip accessible, and this brand also makes a dog seat belt that you can purchase separately. What fans say: "Best seat cover ever! Unbelievable quality for the price. Fits my Subaru crosstrek perfectly. The grey is a great neutral and it’s super durable. The big thing for me was the middle zipper. I don’t have rear vents so it’s nice to pull the zipper halfway down so my pooch can get some vent action circulating on her. The large pocket fits her leash and waste bags and the tiny pocket fits a water bottle perfectly." Available sizes: One size

3 The Best Bench-Style Cover DFormosa Covers Deluxe Quilted and Padded Dog Car Seat Cover with Non-Slip Back $37 Amazon See On Amazon Color options: Black, gray, taupe, black micro-velvet What's great about it: If you prefer something that fits more snugly over the back seat, this bench-style dog seat cover is a great choice. It's made with robust, 75-denier polyester that features a water-repellent design and strong stitching. The machine-washable material is claw-proof, and all of the straps are adjustable. With convenient slots for access to your car's seatbelts, the whole thing can also be used as a cargo liner for the back of the car when needed. As a bonus, it comes with an extra cover to drape over the back of the front seats for added protection. What fans say: "I LOVE THIS COVER!! The quality is excellent and I love that it covers not only the back seat, but also the sides of the back seat, the floor, and the backs of the front seats ... And because of the non-skid strips, the tuck-in material for the sides and between the seat and seat back, and the Velcro that anchors it to the seatbelt, the cover stays in place, even when our shorty Pit jumps in and pulls on it. Did I mention that I love this cover??" Available sizes: 21 by 72 inches, 56 by 94 inches, or 62 by 94 inches