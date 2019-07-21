Whether you're dealing with a dank basement, a swampy bathroom, or bothersome allergies, a dehumidifier will reduce the moisture level in your space so you feel more comfortable and your environment is safeguarded against pesky things like mold. However, these essential home gadgets can cost a lot, especially if you're shopping for a unit to cover a larger space. But, here's the good news — the best cheap dehumidifiers work on par with their pricier counterparts and come with the crucial features you need, all for $200 or less.

In order to find the best dehumidifier for your space, it's important to ask yourself a couple of key questions. First, what is the size of the room you're looking to dehumidify? The units below cover a wide range of square footages, from a compact model that removes moisture up to 150 square feet (perfect for a mildewy bathroom) all the way up to a powerful unit designed for up to 4,500 square feet.

Next up, what is the humidity level in the room? Are the conditions moderately damp or are you dealing with an extremely wet basement? If you're not sure, you can use a digital hygrometer, or humidity gauge, to determine where your room falls compared to the optimal humidity for a room. (I've included a highly rated hygrometer below in case you need one). Once you know what the humidity level is, you can determine how many pints of moisture need to be extracted from the air daily, with your options typically being: 30 pints, 50 pints, or 70 pint. The wetter the space, the more pints you need.

Lastly, if energy efficiency is important to you, look for a dehumidifier with an Energy Star certification. This will ensure that the unit will remove the same amount of moisture as other units, but do so using nearly 30 percent less of the energy.

With all that in mind, it's time to shop dehumidifiers! All of the units below are affordably priced and come highly rated on Amazon too.

1. The Best Compact Dehumidifier: A Portable Unit Designed For Spaces Up To 150 Square Feet Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier (150 sq ft) $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 3,200 Amazon reviews , the Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier is a compact unit that's perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, garages, RV's, and any other small room less than 150 square feet. The lightweight, portable dehumidifier is capable of removing up to nine ounces of water per day, and has a 16-ounce water tank that can easily be removed and emptied. It runs almost silently, and one reviewer noted: "The unit is very quiet. In a quiet room I can't hear it 2 feet away." The small but mighty unit features an auto shut-off when full, plus a LED light will turn on to indicate the tank needs draining. While energy efficient, this product does not boast the Energy Star certification. Fans say: "I couldn't afford any big/fancy dehumidifiers, but I figured if I got this small one I could shut it in the bathroom with the shower steam and let the two battle it out there. Worked like a charm and the apartment is no longer swampy."

2. The Best Dehumidifier For Small Rooms: A Sleek Unit That Removes 30 Pints Per Day Danby Energy Star Dehumidifier, 30 Pint $170 | Amazon See on Amazon Dehumidifiers can be something of an eye sore, but the Danby dehumidifier has a welcomingly sleek box design — and it can remove up to 30 pints of moisture from the air per day. The small Energy Star-rated unit is designed for rooms up to 1,500 square feet and boasts a large, 6.3-liter capacity tank with convenient front access. It features two fan speeds (high and low) and has a 24-hour on/off timer. One of its standout features: the smart dehumidifying function that allows the unit to automatically control humidity by factoring in ambient room temperature. It's quiet and easy to move thanks to the built-in caster wheels. Plus, the indicator light lets you know when when it's time to empty the tank. Fans say: "Very, very good quality. I use this for my basement apartment that had a problem with high humidity and mold. When I first started using this dehumidifier, it sucked so much water out of the air so quickly, that it literally filled up the tank every 2 hours. It automatically turns off when the tank is full, and I like that I have a lot of setting options and also a continuous drain option if I hook up a hose."

3. The Best Dehumidifier For Large Rooms : A Best-Selling Unit That Removes 50 Pints Per Day hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier (50 Pint) $200 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 3,500 customer reviews and boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating, this hOmeLabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is a best-seller on Amazon for a reason. Not only is the large-capacity unit reasonably priced at $200, it can remove 50 pints of moisture per day and cover spaces between 1,000 and 2,500 square feet. The workhorse until can run continuously on a 24-hour cycle until the tank is full (and then it shuts off automatically) or you can opt to use the drain hose outlet for continuous draining, though the hose is not included. The portable unit comes with wheels and a handle for easy movement, and features a quiet fan and a modern, minimalist design. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty, plus an extra six months of coverage if you register the product on the hOmeLabs website. Fans say: "You can adjust the amount of humidity you want in the air. It's a very quiet and attractive unit. For the first spring in 18 years my 120 year-old house doesn't smell musty when it rains!"

4. Best Dehumidifier For Really Damp Basements: A Utilitarian Unit That Removes 70 Pints Per Day Keystone 70-Pint Dehumidifier $195 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to lower the humidity level in a really damp space like a cellar or basement, you need a moisture-removing beast like this Keystone 70-Pint Dehumidifier. The no-frills unit is designed to dehumidify rooms up to 4,500 square feet and can remove up to 70 pints of moisture per day. It features an electronic LED display control panel that lets you choose from three settings: normal, turbo, and auto-defrost, plus there's a 24-hour timer function. The 1.6-gallon water tank has a transparent strip so you can always see the water level, although there is also an automatic shut-off. There is a continuous draining option that can be achieved using a standard garden hose, though one isn't included. Last but not least, it comes with convenient rolling caster wheels for easy portability. Fans Say: "We live in the Midwest and purchased this last year to try to keep our windows from freezing over. This is the 2nd winter that we have used it and it works wondrously. No frozen windows even during the "Polar Vortex" with the -0 temps. Yes it does make noise, but it is not distracting or overwhelming. It's working hard so whatever noise it makes doesn't bother us!. It is easy to empty and maintain. Highly recommended."