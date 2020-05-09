Collagen creams and supplements have gained steam in recent years with promises to pump up the collagen reserves in your skin that naturally diminish over time. While these claims have rightfully been called out for lacking scientific backing, the best collagen creams contain a handful ingredients that do deliver actual results — you just need to dig into the entire ingredient list to ensure you're getting a quality cream.

Why Most Collagen Creams Lack Credibility

To understand why collagen creams might be more hype than anything else, it's worth looking at the skin itself. The epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin, acts like a nightclub bouncer — its job is to keep irritants out, so any product that claims to boost collagen first would need to get past the epidermis in order to get down to where it can be the most effective, which is at the dermis level (where most collagen is found). Unfortunately, collagen molecules are made of a large triple helix of proteins that are just too big to get past the "bouncer."

What Shows Promise

Hydrolyzed collagen has been broken down into smaller molecules and some studies have found that collagen in this form has been successful when used for cosmetic purposes. However, there isn't a ton of scientific data on this yet, so even hydrolyzed collagen shouldn't be considered the holy grail ingredient for right now. That said, if you're going to buy a collagen cream, make sure it's using hydrolyzed collagen at the very least, since it has the best chance of penetrating the epidermis.

The good news is that most collagen creams include other ingredients that round out any good moisturizer, like collagen-boosting retinol, deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid, or skin-friendly antioxidants like baobab oil. You can reap those benefits even while the jury is still out on collagen.

What Is Medically Proven

Interestingly, studies have found that ingesting collagen peptides has helped improve skin elasticity and firmness; that’s why I included an oral collagen powder option here as well.

With all that in mind, these are the best collagen products to help you get your glow on.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A K-Beauty Favorite With Hydrolyzed Collagen ETUDE HOUSE Moistfull Collagen Cream $19 | Amazon See On Amazon The star ingredient in this Korean collagen cream is their “Super Collagen water” featuring hydrolyzed collagen — which makes up a whopping 63% of the formula, and promises to help boost your skin's hydration and provide a glossy look for up to 12 hours. This fan-favorite cream also contains moisturizing baobab oil, which is loaded with antioxidants. Plus, the texture is a lightweight gel-cream that melts into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, to leave your skin looking plump and dewy. One reviewer gushed, "So smooth and soft and truly it feels like the softest moisturizer I've EVER used."

2. The Collagen Cream That’s A Budget-Friendly Alternative To La Mer Admire My Skin Collagen Beauty Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This hydrolyzed collagen cream stands out thanks to the addition of sea kelp bioferment: one of the ingredients that put La Mer on the map. This pick from Admire My Skin contains moisture-powerhouse hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, and a blend of nourishing plant oils and squalane, for a healthy, glowing complexion. One shopper commented, "The biggest thing I have noticed after just a week is that my skin is more 'plump' and softer/smoother." Another review cut to the chase: "I'd fly around the world with this moisturizer." (Incidentally, it is carry-on size approved, at just 2 fluid ounces)

3. A Face & Body Cream With Hydrolyzed Collagen And Green Tea Advanced Clinicals Collagen Skin Rescue Lotion $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,000 Amazon reviews, this supersized tub of collagen cream comes in a convenient pump bottle that spreads the skin-boosting benefits of hydrolyzed collagen from head to toe. It's formulated with a soothing cocktail of aloe vera juice, chamomile, and green tea extract that's perfect for dry or sensitive skin. The paraben-free cream isn't tested on animals and several reviewers were thrilled to see quick results when they tried this rich, moisturizing cream. "I have never had a collagen product that worked immediately without being super pricey," one shopper raved. Others saw an immediate improvement in moisture and long-lasting results after sustained use: "I love this product year round; creamy, moisturizing, non-greasy, and absorbs into skin beautifully, with no residue."

4. A Hydrolyzed Collagen Serum With Hyaluronic Acid Zone 365 Collagen Face Serum With Peptides & Hyaluronic Acid $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a versatile product you can wear alone or layer with other products, this highly rated collagen serum is worth considering. Made up of 21% hydrolyzed collagen and skin-boosting peptides, with 10% hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, plus essential oils for skin restoration, it's a hard-working formula that feels welcomingly lightweight. It also boasts a pH balance of 5.5 — the same as human skin — for optimal tolerance. Several shoppers were pleased with how well it hydrated and plumped their skin on contact without feeling greasy, and noticed their skin was brighter and firmer with continued use. One reviewer noted, "Nice facial serum! Quickly absorbs into skin with no film or residue on skin. Dropper makes it super easy to use."

Also Nice: A Night Cream With Collagen-Stimulating Peptides And Clinically Proven Retinol Pure Biology Enhanced Night Cream $32 | Amazon See On Amazon While this pick from Pure Biology doesn't contain hydrolyzed collagen, it is a potent little collagen-boosting night cream that contains two key ingredients. First, a synthetic peptide (palmitoyl tripeptide-5) that's been found to stimulate collagen production, and second, retinol, which is an ingredient that is clinically proven to improve skin tone, texture, and firmness. Taken together, you get a one-two punch that firms and plumps the skin, while a cocktail of nourishing baobab oil and ceramide 2 provide deep moisture. "I’ve tried every high end cream on the ground level of Bloomingdales, and this is a keeper," one shopper raved, adding, "I immediately feel hydrated & it actually plumps the skin."