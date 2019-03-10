If you're a nurse, it's likely that you spend a lot of time on your feet, which can leave them feeling swollen and sore. Luckily, the best compression socks for nurses can offer some needed relief by encouraging circulation and preventing blood from pooling around your calves and feet. So, what qualities should you look for when shopping for a pair of compression socks?

First, evaluate the material. The best compression socks will be made with materials that are strong and durable, yet are also stretchy and breathable. Fabrics such as nylon, polyester, elastane, LYCRA, and Merino wool do a great job at offering graduated compression while still being soft and comfortable.

Aside from the material, you'll want to make sure that the compression technology works as promised. Your socks should offer consistent pressure without feeling uncomfortable. The best way to figure out how effective any pair of compression socks are is to read the reviews and see what people who've tried them are saying.

With all of this in mind, I've gathered a list of the best compression socks to help you find the right pair. I made sure all of the socks had the qualities listed above, and I also dug through the reviews to find out which pairs nurses swear by the most. Take a look to find the right pairs of socks for your next work shift. Also, remember that you should always see a doctor for any sudden swelling or pain — especially if it's only in one foot.

1 The Overall Best: Stretchy Nylon Socks That Come In A Dozen Different Colors Go2Socks Compression Socks $13 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made from 100 percent nylon, these high-quality compression socks make an excellent choice for a long day on your feet. With more than 2,100 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, they're enormously popular, and lots of nurses have vouched for their effectiveness. The material is lightweight and breathable while still providing enough pressure to reduce swelling and aid circulation. Not only that, but the fabric is also comfy and odor-resistant — These socks come in over a dozen bright colors, too. What fans say: "I'm a night shift nurse and have had vascular surgery twice due to varicose veins, which cause a lot of pain and swelling. After giving up wearing my expensive thigh high compression hose, which would roll halfway through the night, my doctor suggested I try compression hose for runners. These have made a WORLD of difference! Not only do my legs not swell, they help keep me pain free! I just ordered more." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2 Also Great: A Pair That's Made Just For Nurses And Comes With A Scrub Watch RT7 Pro Compression Socks for Nurses $20 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: While the particular fabric blend isn't given for these lightweight compression socks, the Amazon reviews show they're a popular choice for nurses. Many reviewers noted that they slide on and off easily while offering comfortable compression that doesn't feel tight or constricting. The material is anti-bacterial, odor-fighting, and breathable, which means these socks will help keep your feet feeling dry and smelling fresh. As a bonus, they come with a matching scrub watch. What fans say: "I am a nurse and am on my feet for 12-13 hours per shift. These compression socks are by far the best I have tried. My legs aren't exhausted and hurting by the end of my shift and they don't itch from being pinched and compressed all day. I highly recommend trying them. I am 6'2", so finding compression socks that actually fit me has been difficult, as women's sizes are usually not right for me. These are unisex and go by body size rather than gender. I love that!" Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large

3 The Most Budget-Friendly Option ACTINPUT Compression Socks (8 Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you're on a budget or simply want an assortment of socks to last through the work week, this compression sock multi-pack gets the job done. It comes with eight pairs of socks, all of which offer comfortable, breathable fabric that enhances circulation while reducing swelling and foot fatigue. The socks are made of a nylon blend with added polyester and elastane for durability and stretch. In addition to that, they're lightweight, moisture-wicking, and anti-bacterial, too. What fans say: "These socks are AMAZING!! I work 12 hr shifts in a hospital and am on my feet constantly. After wearing these, I must say no more tired, achy feet and legs. These are a must for nurses or others who need good support. Love these!!!" Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large