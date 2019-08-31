Whether you’re looking to cover up blemishes, dark undereye circles, or redness, the best concealers for oily skin work their camouflaging magic while still feeling luxuriously lightweight. As anyone with oily-prone skin can attest, it's a skin type that's no stranger to sebum (aka oil) — that's why it’s important to stick to makeup products that are oil-free or have oil-absorbing ingredients.

It's also smart for people with oilier skin to avoid products with strongly comedogenic ingredients, meaning they clog pores. If a product isn’t specifically marketed as “oil-free” or “noncomedogenic,” looking at the ingredient label can be helpful. Here are some comedogenic ingredients you definitely don’t want to see on the label: isopropyl myristate, isopropyl palmitate, ethylhexyl palmitate, and acetylated lanolin, according to Self.

Depending on your specific skin situation, you might also want your concealer to feature some additional ingredients that can help fight acne, soothe irritated skin, absorb oil, or even stimulate collagen. Plus, the best concealers come in a range of shades for any skin type.

With that in mind, it's time to start shopping. Below are the best concealers for oily skin, whether you're shopping on a budget or prefer to spend a little more for a matte finish.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Full-Coverage Treatment Concealer $31 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t be deterred by the lack of reviews on Amazon. This It Cosmetics concealer is consistently touted as a great concealer for oily skin by makeup authorities, including Refinery29, Makeup.com, and Byrdie. And it doesn't just cover up; this treatment concealer helps heal your troubled skin. The oil-free, hypoallergenic formula provides full coverage while also treating and preventing acne with oil-absorbing zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel, tea tree, sulfur, and AHA/BHA complex. Plus, it contains collagen and peptides for skin health, and is available in six shades. Fans say: “This product is amazing! Where has it been all my life? Covers redness and does exactly what it says it will do - beautiful coverage! A little goes such a long way - and you can use it alone on redness or trouble spots such as breakouts without applying a full foundation. Super light and silky. Love it!!”

2. The Best Drugstore Concealer For Oily Skin Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only was this one of Allure's best concealers under $20, this drugstore concealer from Maybelline comes backed by more than 2,200 customer reviews on Amazon. The lightweight, liquid formula is oil-free, noncomedogenic, and fragrance-free. It's beloved for its long-wearing, flawless finish, and is available in 12 shades. At this reasonable price, you can keep one at home and another in your purse for touch-ups. Fans say: “This is probably my favorite concealer at the moment, which is saying a lot considering I have so many both [drugstore] and high end concealers. This is perfect for the summer time when you want decent coverage but nothing too thick and that sweats off. It blends perfectly with a beauty blender and conceals all redness, and my favorite is that it is very lightweight and not cakey whatsoever.”

3. The Best Matte Concealer for Oily Skin Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Waterproof Concealer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Tarte's hypoallergenic concealer stands out for its featured ingredient clay, which helps absorb excess oils and is mattifying on skin. To soothe your skin, the formula also includes vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamin A, which retains moisture and protects against free radical damage as an antioxidant. With a twist-up stick for direct, full-coverage application on oily skin, the lightweight formula is easy to apply. The long-wearing, 12-hour concealer is also waterproof and fragrance-free. Fans say: "My go to! Makes me look awake and covers everything without that caked on look. I can’t say enough about how amazing this concealer is. I don’t wear much makeup, partly because I don’t need much when I use this. Love this stuff!"