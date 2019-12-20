If you wake up feeling overheated or find your pajamas and sheets drenched in your own sweat, it may not be because you're wearing too many layers or have the thermostat too high. There's a good chance you could be experiencing episodes of extreme perspiration and could benefit from trying out one of the best cooling pillows for night sweats.

The term night sweats refers to repeated and excessive sweating during sleep. According to WebMD, some of the known causes of night sweats are: menopause, certain medications, bacterial infections, hypoglycemia, and hormone conditions.

If you think you could be suffering from severe night sweats, you should seek help from your medical provider.

Of course, night sweats may not stem from an underlying medical condition, and you may also just be a hot sleeper. Either way, a cooling pillow is a great way to help improve your overall quality of sleep.

Before you shop for one, though, there are two key types you should consider:

Shredded memory foam: The main benefit to shredded memory foam over solid is that you can often customize the thickness to meet your needs (some models let you add or remove foam from the inside). Shredded memory foam is also more breathable overall, which provides additional comfort. Some of these models also come infused with a cooling gel to keep your head and neck cooler longer.

The main benefit to shredded memory foam over solid is that you can often customize the thickness to meet your needs (some models let you add or remove foam from the inside). Shredded memory foam is also more breathable overall, which provides additional comfort. Some of these models also come infused with a cooling gel to keep your head and neck cooler longer. Solid memory foam: These are what you probably think of when it comes to traditional memory foam pillows— they are still squishy but often feel more firm and supportive making them especially good for those who have neck or shoulder pain. To ensure a solid version will be able to keep you cool at bedtime, however, you may want to look for the kinds with a with an added gel layer, which provides additional temperature-regulating benefits.

Another thing to keep in mind is the type of material your pillow's casing is made from. Some fabrics like cotton or satin are known to absorb heat, so you'll want to avoid those if possible. Instead, consider a more breathable fabric like bamboo. It's has antimicrobial properties and is naturally hypoallergenic, so can be much more gentle overall.

Whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, the best cooling pillows for hot sleepers included below will suit every kind of sleeper and hopefully help you give the peaceful night's rest you deserve.

1. The Best Gel Memory Foam Pillow for All Sleep Positions COOP Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Cooling Gel, Standard $70 | Amazon See on Amazon This gel-infused Eden pillow from COOP is stuffed with shredded memory foam making it fully adjustable so you can create your own optimal sleep environment. The foam itself that's been certified by CertiPUR-US, which means it's free from chemicals and other potentially harmful ingredients (like phthalates, formaldehyde, and heavy metals). It's also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. This pillow has received top accolades from industry experts like Good Housekeeping because it excels at being just as comfy as it is cooling. Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers agree: "My head was perfectly supported, no aches in the morning and it stayed perfectly cool through the night," reports one. The case itself also provides a value add to hot sleepers — users say the material is soft, breathable and "very very cool." If there's one downside to this pillow, it's that it can potentially arrive with a slight chemical smell. This is very common for memory foam and the manufacturer provides detailed instructions on how to successfully get rid of it. Aside from letting it air out for a few days, you can also choose to separately wash and dry both the inserts and the case on a delicate cycle. "The smell left after a day or two which again is normal," notes a user. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

2. The Best Cooling Pillow for Side and Back Sleepers Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, Standard $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This pillow was named "The Best Pillow for Side Sleepers" by Wirecutter because of how supportive it is. Similar to our first pick, it's also made with removable CertiPUR-US-certified shredded memory foam, allowing you more control over how it conforms to the contours of your neck. The cover is also made with bamboo, which provides improved air circulation and breathability. While it doesn't have a cooling gel layer, many reviewers say it's still able to keep their body temperature at the optimal level. "I am really enjoying this pillow," writes one fan. "It supports my neck but has enough give to be comfortable. It is cool to the touch and holds its shape very well." And if you really want to make your bed a cozy haven, consider adding the body pillow version, too. It's worth pointing out that there is potential for this pillow have a subtle chemical scent upon first taking it out of its packaging. As mentioned above, that's typical of memory foam products and the odor will dissipate in a few days. Note that both the foam inserts and the case are machine washable. Available sizes: standard, queen, king, body pillow

3. The Best for Neck Pain EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow, Standard $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you suffer from neck pain, this ergonomic pillow can provide much needed relief. Though it's crafted from solid memory foam, it's still customizable — if you feel the pillow is too firm in the middle where your head is cradled, there's a removable insert on the bottom ( the sides are, however, at a fixed height). The bamboo fibers weaved into the cover help increase air circulation to keep your head and neck cool. Many reviewers applaud this pillow for being able to keep their head, neck, and shoulder aligned while at the same time, keeping sweat at bay. "Amazing pillow for all types of aches and back problems," writes one user. Adds another, "This pillow is so comfortable. It is neither too high or too low. It is just perfect. When I wake up, I [feel] fully recharged and ready to take the day. And the breathable memory form provides better air circulation to keep me cool and dry." Available sizes: standard, queen

4. The Most Affordable Pillow With Cooling Gel WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Standard $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This gel pillow is a great option for those who want to bring another layer of comfort and chill to their bed at a wallet-friendly price. It's made with solid memory foam, so it's a little firmer than the shredded kinds. Plus, as Wirecutter says, it offers "some of the best neck and shoulder support of any solid foam pillow we slept on." In addition to being infused with a cooling gel, the foam has ventilation holes built into it, which maximizes air flow. The cover is removable and machine washable, though keep in mind the pillow itself is not. Reviewers who call this a "fantastic pillow" also praise it for staying cool throughout the night. "This is the first pillow i ever tried new and got the best sleep in a long time. I didn't wake during the night to shift my pillow or to change sides. I normally sweat on my pillow and this pillow was completely dry. The gel in the foam really does work at cooling. Highly recommended." Available sizes: standard, queen

Also Nice: A Pillowcase with Cooling Benefits Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Pillowcase, Standard $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a pillow you already enjoy sleeping on but wish it could keep you cooler at night, consider wrapping it in this pillowcase from Snuggle-Pedic. It's made from a machine-washable, bamboo material that is breathable and ventilated. It comes in all standard sizes, so it can fit any pillow. "The cover is amazing," one Amazon user raves. "I noticed a difference in the coolness of the pillow right away." Available sizes: standard, queen, king, body pillow