Whether you’re a crepe-making master or you’ve never made the paper-thin delicacies in your life, the best crepe pans can help you craft restaurant-level treats that won’t fall apart or burn — no matter how thin you like them.

But what makes one crepe pan better than another? All crepe pans and crepe makers tend to have shallower walls than traditional frying pans — but crepe pans with extra shallow walls are ideal for making super-thin crepes. That said, if you’re planning to flip your crepes like you would pancakes, then you might want to buy a pan with slightly higher walls.

Whatever design of crepe pan you choose, the materials it’s made of is probably the most important factor to consider. The material of the pan’s exterior will determine its durability, which surfaces it can be used on, how easy it is to clean, whether it’s dishwasher-safe or hand-wash only, and how evenly it distributes heat.

Cast aluminum is a common material for the exterior of crepe pans, and it’s great at evenly heating up your crepes. However, while it’s dishwasher-safe, you won’t be able to use it on an induction stove. Anodized aluminum is a solid exterior option as well, but it isn’t dishwasher-safe, so if hand-washing is a deal breaker for you, skip this option. Cast iron is another popular choice, because it’s super durable and it can be used on pretty much any surface, but cast iron is also hand-wash only.

The interior of your crepe pan is also very important, because it determines how nonstick your pan will be. QuanTanium, cast iron, and ceramic are great materials for the interiors of crepe pans, because they’re all nonstick and excellent at resisting abrasions. Just make sure you avoid any pans that are coated with harmful ingredients, like PFOA, since those can leak into your food and potentially pose a health risk.

Take a look at the best crepe pans below. All of them are $40 or less and highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Nonstick Crepe Pan Cuisinart 623-24 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized Crepe Pan (10-Inch) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Cuisinart's Chef's Classic nonstick hard-anodized crepe pan comes with a riveted, solid, stainless steel handle that’s meant to stay cool when you’re cooking. This pick has shallow walls with tapered rims to eliminate drips while pouring, and it helps keep crepes from falling out during the flipping process as well. The pan's interior is made of QuanTanium, a patented nonstick cooking surface reinforced with titanium which provides easy cleanup — and the pan’s hard-anodized exterior is dense, nonporous, and highly wear-resistant for extra durability, even heating, and professional performance. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit as well. The only negatives to this choice is that it’s hand-wash only and it’s not safe for induction stoves. It does, however, come with a lifetime warranty — and it boasts an impressive 4.3-star rating and more than 3,600 reviews on Amazon. What fans are saying: “I've been making crepes for over 10 years. My wife and kids love them. The last pan finally gave out by way of the non-stick coating starting to peel. This pan is good to go from the very first crepe to the last. It has a great non-stick coating and a quality feel and look. It would be tough to find a better crepe pan for any price.”

2. The Best Cast Iron Crepe Pan That’s Great For Pancakes, Too Lodge L9OG3 Cast Iron Round Griddle, Pre-Seasoned (10.5-Inch) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This cast iron round griddle boasts an amazing 4.4-star rating and more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's made entirely of pre-seasoned cast iron and zero synthetic coatings or harsh ingredients, so this pan should heat up evenly and stay hot. Plus, it’s safe to use on your stovetop or campfire, and you can put it in the oven as well. This pick has lower side walls and a wider cooking surface, which means it’s shallow enough to make excellent crepes, but you can flip the treats without having to worry too much about them falling out of the pan upon landing. The only downside to this U.S.-made option is that it's hand-wash only. What fans are saying: “Love this pan for crepes. I get a nice even browning. Easy to clean and very sturdy. I imagine it would be great for cooking anything that requires a griddle.”

3. The Best Ceramic Crepe Pan Neoflam Nonstick Crepe Pan (10-Inch) $29 | Amazon See on Amazon The Neoflam nonstick crepe pan has super-shallow walls, and it’s specifically designed for making extra-thin crepes. This pan is also made of cast aluminum for lightweight, energy-efficient cooking and even heat-distribution, and the interior is coated with Ecolon — an all-natural, PFOA-free ceramic coating. The ceramic coating makes this crepe pan scratch-resistant and easy to clean; but while it’s technically dishwasher-safe, hand-washing is recommended. As an added bonus, this pan comes with a lifetime warranty as well. Amazon reviewers give this pick a respectable 3.9 stars. What fans are saying: “Great pan! Finally my crepes are made just the way I like them. This pan allows me to cook them really thin. The crepe doesn't stick and I have access to pick it up from any angle. Like it a lot.”