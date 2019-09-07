If you’re in the process of switching to a more animal-friendly beauty routine, the best cruelty-free dry shampoos can help. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the kindest dry shampoos available. Whether you’re dealing with oily hair or you simply want to wash your locks less often, all the picks below are certified cruelty-free and packed with natural ingredients that can help keep your hair looking good in between washes.

Regarding cruelty-free status, Leaping Bunny is the crème de la crème of cruelty-free certifications. It’s the only internationally recognized certification that requires a supplier monitoring system to be implemented throughout a brand’s supply chain. PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies database is solid as well for verifying if a particular product is cruelty-free (and vegan, too).

In addition to a cruelty-free certification, you'll want to a consider the ingredients in your dry shampoo. Look for:

Ingredients like cornstarch, arrowroot powder, or rice starch will help soak up the excess grease and oil in your hair. If you have particularly oily hair, selecting a product with more than one of these starchy substances is a smart move. Hair-Nourishing Vitamins: Vitamin A, C, E, and provitamin B5 can help keep hair looking healthy and some may even help promote hair growth.

Vitamin A, C, E, and provitamin B5 can help keep hair looking healthy and some may even help promote hair growth. A Sulfate-Free Formula: Whether you're dealing with a sensitive scalp or merely trying to clean up your beauty routine, it's a good idea to steer clear of sulfates, especially if you want to prevent your hair from getting brittle.

Whether you prefer powder-based dry shampoos or spray-on products, there’s a cruelty-free dry shampoo to suit your preferences below.

1. The Best Cruelty-Free Dry Shampoo Overall Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo (5.3 Oz.) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon In addition to being certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA, this dry shampoo includes nourishing sea buckthorn extract, which contains over 190 biologically active compounds, including vitamins C, A, and E. The rice starch in Perk Up Dry Shampoo by Amika soaks up oils and dirt while also adding volume and texture to hair. Plus, this option is sulfate-free, talc-free, and safe for color-treated hair. This spray-on dry shampoo is quick and convenient to apply as well. Simply shake it, hold the product 8 inches away from your head, spray it onto the desired area, massage it into your hair, and then brush the product through to finish. What fans are saying: “Favorite dry shampoo ever! Smells great and works amazing. I have dark brown hair and there is never any white residue left over in my hair.”

2. The Best Drugstore Dry Shampoo GIOVANNI Powder Power Dry Shampoo (1.7 Oz.) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon GIOVANNI Powder Power Dry Shampoo uses cornstarch and oat flour to soak up excess oil, while provitamin B5 works to strengthen hair. This USDA-certified organic dry shampoo is also packed with plant extracts, like grape seed and lemon peel, and even a natural fragrance. It’s also sodium lauryl and sodium laureth sulfate-free, in addition to being certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA. This powdery dry shampoo is a cinch to use. Just use the bottle’s spout to apply the desired amount of powder to your roots, massage into hair, and then brush the product through. What fans are saying: “This stuff works great and last months longer than the spray. I highly recommend it.”

3. The Best Natural Dry Shampoo Handmade Heroes Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo, Wanderlust (2 Oz.) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This Handmade Heroes Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo is designed for those with dark hair, but the brand also offers a cruelty-free bottle that’s designed specifically for blondes. Both boast 100 percent naturally derived ingredients. Rice powder works to absorb excess oils and sebum from the scalp, while activated coconut charcoal works to neutralize odors as well. Additionally, this dry shampoo is packed with nourishing essential oils — like lavender oil and geranium rose oil — which also work to leave hair smelling fantastic. Plus, this dry shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, artificial preservatives, synthetic chemicals, and talc. This pick is certified vegan and cruelty-free by PETA. To use, simply tip this dry shampoo upside down, shake the powder directly onto your roots, then massage it into your scalp until the product is completely blended into your hair, and voila! What fans are saying: “I LOVE this dry shampoo!!! I teach yoga and core fusion (sweaty awesome workouts) full time, and this helps me go 2 or 3 days without having to wash my hair. I have really long dark brown hair, and this blends perfectly into my scalp, absorbing excess oil AND... best of all... gives me a ton of volume!!! End of Day 2, after teaching 6-8 sweaty classes, I can put this in and my hair looks fabulous! Highly recommend, especially if you're looking for an environmentally and animal friendly product, all-natural and AMAZING! I'll be a user for life."