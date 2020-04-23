Since bathrooms are small, damp rooms, they're particularly prone to humidity, and the mold and mildew that can grow in humid spaces. Luckily, a dehumidifier is a simple solution that'll remove moisture from your bathroom quickly and effectively. The very best dehumidifiers for bathrooms are compact enough to fit in any-sized powder room, and run continuously to remove some of the humidity from the air before anything starts, for lack of a better word, growing.

Now, by design all dehumidifiers pull moisture from the air to prevent that musty scent and mold build-up. But when you're searching for a dehumidifier to put in your bathroom, you'll definitely want a high-efficiency model. High-efficiency dehumidifiers can accomplish a lot of what an extra-large dehumidifier can, but without taking up much space. Be on the lookout for a dehumidifier that can pull at least 9 ounces of water from the air per day, and a tank capacity larger than that so you can go a few days before having to empty it. That way, it's a low-maintenance solution you don't have to put much energy into.

You also want to consider your living situation before you go all-in on a great bathroom dehumidifier. For example, if your bathroom is right next to your bedroom, the last thing you want is a super loud, clunky unit that keeps you awake all night. Or if you're prone to allergies or have asthma, it's really important to invest in a dehumidifier with a HEPA filtration system to truly clear the air.

Not sure how to filter through all the amazing bathroom dehumidifiers out there to find your perfect match? Here's a round-up to help you get started.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier $70 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling electric humidifier is compact and lightweight (at just 4.15 pounds), yet it's still powerful enough to remove up to 18 ounces of moisture from the air per day, and features a 52-ounce capacity tank so you can go days before having to empty it. It also uses thermo-cooling technology so it doesn't require a loud, bulky compressor, making this unit one of the quieter options on the market. On top of all that, this dehumidifier is energy efficient and features an auto shut-off function so it won't run up your electricity bill over time. Amazon reviewers insist this small dehumidifier has been a life-changer when it comes to cleaning up their tub and tile. According to one reviewer: "Saved my bathroom from mold and mildew!! I have a bathroom with absolutely no ventilation, no fan, no window, nothing. It's difficult whenever anyone takes a shower, the room stays moist, which is a breeding ground for mold an mildew, yuk!So, until I can get someone to put a fan in for me, I bought this. It's a great little countertop dehumidifier. It sucks out all the moisture in the room pretty quickly. I've had it for about a month, so far, and am very happy with how well it works. So far, so good."

2. Best For Allergies & Mold Sensitivity: Tenergy Sorbi Air Dehumidifier Tenergy Sorbi Air Dehumidifier $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this sleek dehumidifier make your air more comfortable, but it also doubles as an air purifier, too. This unit features a 1-liter capacity tank and can remove up to a whopping 35 ounces of moisture from your bathroom per day. It also comes with a HEPA filtration system, which is the best of the best when it comes to removing every last allergy-causing particle from the air, so you can breathe easy while you get ready for the day. Plus, this dehumidifier runs super quiet (35 to 42 decibels, depending on which setting you've chosen) and features an auto shut-off function. This dehumidifier is a bit heavier, at nearly 7 pounds, but its dimensions are comparable to the overall best pick above. According to one reviewer: "The bathroom doesn’t have a good ventilation because mold grows on the ceiling above the bathtub very quickly. So, I decided to give this dehumidifier a try. After cleaning off the mold with the Tilex spray, every time I take a shower, I always turn the dehumidifier on in the bathroom. Back then, I used to clean the ceiling every two weeks. Now, I only clean it every two months."

3. Best Splurge: Ivation 13-Pint Small-Area Dehumidifier Ivation 13-Pint Small-Area Dehumidifier $180 | Amazon See On Amazon Although this high-efficiency dehumidifier is a bit taller and heavier than other small-space units (nearly 18 inches in height and 14 pounds in weight), tons of reviewers insist it's worth the investment. That's because it's nearly as slim as smaller models, making it easy to slide it right beside your tub or bathroom cabinets and never notice it's there. And, impressively, this dehumidifier can collect nearly 12 pints of water a day (that's 188 ounces!). This model also runs without a compressor, so it's one of the quieter dehumidifiers out there. (The decibel rating isn't listed, but many reviewers confirm it operates quietly.) It also features multiple ways to drain the 13-pint (or 208-ounce) tank. You can do it manually every couple of days, or you can release the stopper and allow the tank to drain continuously into a sink or drainage hole. This unit even features an easy-touch LCD screen and an automatic shut-off to prevent any overflow. According to one reviewer: "I have a very tiny bathroom in an old house with a huge moisture problem. I told my hubby we should get this [because] the ceiling was starting to get moldy (yeah, it's that bad). This thing rocks. It actually fills up twice a day in this tiny space. This fits so perfectly between the tub and the toilet (which are basically right on top of each other). It is quiet and also easy to empty. This is the third humidifier I've had in my life but the first one I love."