Sometimes it’s not the heat but the humidity in your home that can make it too uncomfortable to sleep at night. To help improve your indoor air quality, you’ll need one of the best dehumidifiers for a bedroom. These extract excess moisture from the air to reduce humidity while being quiet enough for you to forget that they’re even there.

Dehumidifiers vary in size and water extraction capacity. So, when you’re choosing the best dehumidifier for your bedroom, opt for a model that can remove 30-pints of water from the air per day for small to medium rooms, and up to 50-pints for larger bedrooms. You’ll also want a dehumidifier that will run quietly through the night to avoid disturbing your sleep. Look for models that run whisper quiet or have multiple speed options so you can choose the quietest setting in the evenings.

According to Consumer Reports, for the best indoor air quality, a humidity level between 30 and 50 percent is ideal. Some dehumidifiers feature humidity control options that allow you to set your desired humidity level, and it'll shut off automatically when it’s reached. If you choose a dehumidifier without this option, it’s a good idea to invest in a hygrometer to help monitor the humidity levels in your home.

To make the selection process easy, here’s my roundup of the best dehumidifiers for bedrooms. These picks are top-rated and quiet enough to place in any bedroom. Plus, they’re all available on Amazon!

1. The Best Dehumidifier For Most Bedrooms: hOmeLabs 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier hOmeLabs 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier $160 | Amazon See On Amazon The hOmeLabs 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier is a top pick that can remove up to 30 pints (or 4 gallons) of moisture while keeping energy costs low. According to the manufacturer, this works for rooms up to 1,000 square feet. However, if you’re facing sky-high humidity, it’s better suited for slightly smaller rooms. With its built-in wheels and quiet fan, you can move it wherever you want and not worry about it distracting you when watching TV, reading a book, or sleeping. This dehumidifier also features a 24-hour cycle, auto shutoff when the tank is full, and multiple settings including humidity level to suit your needs. There's also a washable filter. It also comes in three larger sizes suitable for rooms up to 4,000 square feet. What fans say: “It doesn't get in the way of sleeping or listening to TV, talk on the phone or to other people. I think it is very quiet for a dehumidifier that is as large and powerful as this one.” Available in: 30 pint, 50 pint, 70 pint

2. The Runner-Up: Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier With Humidity Control Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier With Humidity Control $219 | Amazon See On Amazon For larger rooms, including those with a master bath, the Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier is a good option. This unit features humidity control so you can choose your ideal humidity, and it’ll operate to maintain it throughout the night. There’s also the option to set a 24-hour cycle and timers for full control of your room’s humidity. This dehumidifier has a noise level ranked at 51 dB, which is as quiet as a refrigerator, making it easy to sleep and continue your daily activities undisturbed. While it has impressive features, this is a little more expensive than the hOmeLabs model making it the runner-up. This unit also shuts off automatically when the water bucket needs to be emptied. There's a washable filter, and as an Energy Star certified dehumidifier, it's efficient in its use of electricity. For larger or smaller rooms, there are two other sizes available as well. What fans say: “I purchased the 50 pint model. Excellent features. Works great! On continuous mode it automatically dehumidifies it reached the humidity level you set and stops dehumidifying (including fan). Then it waits till the humidity exceeds your level by 5 degrees and starts dehumidifying again.” Available in: 30 pint, 50 pint, 70 pint

3. The Best For Small Bedrooms: Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier $45 | Amazon See On Amazon For smaller spaces, the Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier is a budget-friendly option ideal for small bedrooms and guest rooms. This lightweight dehumidifier can remove up to 0.5 pints of moisture a day, making it best suited for rooms up to 150 square feet. With its built-in thermoelectric cooling technology, it doesn’t need a noisy compressor so it’s whisper quiet. The tank can collect up to 16 ounces of water before having to empty it, and the unit automatically shuts off when it's full. With its compact design, you can place it on your nightstand or table without taking up much space. The small size helps it run on less energy, too. However, for the low price you will be sacrificing a filter, and this unit doesn't work below 41 percent humidity. What fans say: “I bought this for a small bedroom that was so damp there was mold beginning to form on the window blinds and bed frame! Yuck! I was a little skeptical about this because it is small - about the size of a toaster - and I pictured the ones from my parents basement which is the size of a mini- fridge. However, this is quiet and does the job perfectly! It came when promised which was appreciated and has been plugged in since we got it about 3 weeks ago and I WILL NOT be unplugging it!”

4. The Best For A Bedroom Closet Or Bathroom: Eva-dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier Eva-dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a bathroom or a closet that needs to be dried out, the Eva-dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier is worth considering. This mini dehumidifier is perfect for enclosed places and doesn’t require being plugged to operate. It lasts up to 30 days between charges and lasts up to 10 years in total. The unit features silica gel beads that absorb moisture in the air. It's best for spaces up to 333 cubic feet, or about 40 square feet. When the beads change color from orange to green, it’s time to dry them out or "recharge." There’s no light indicator, so you’ll have to check it periodically. For less than $20, this is a budget-friendly, low-maintenance option for a closet or small bathroom. What fans say: “I bought this to keep the humidity down in a closet where I store items I don't want as exposed. I was looking for a product that did not require electricity and found this. I've been using it for about 3 months and it works great! My house normally rests at around 70% humidity in the summer, this drops my closet to around 40% humidity.”