Even if it's only 65 degrees, when the humidity is at 100 percent, you probably feel miserable. But instead of turning on the air conditioning to fight damp conditions, try one of the quietest dehumidifiers to beat the humidity. These appliances will suck the moisture right out of the air and they're so quiet, you'll forget they're even working.

If you have a large space, a dehumidifier can be a big ticket item, but it can also be a great investment. Not only is humidity irritating and capable of ruining any hairstyle, high humidity can actually damage your apartment, too. A damp environment allows, mold, bacteria, and mildew to thrive. If you have a room that never gets dry, it becomes a breeding ground for potentially dangerous molds.

Thankfully, a dehumidifier can solve that problem practically overnight, and while they are typically expensive, there are options at all price points. If you're working with a larger space, a 70-pint dehumidifier will be best, but for smaller apartments, you can get away with a lot less. But, if you want a little bathroom or closet to get some dry air, you can get a completely powerless dehumidifier that makes literally no sound at all. It just absorbs the moisture and every two weeks or so, you recharge it to its full water sucking powers. It's super easy and will keep clothes, accessories, or papers dry.

So, don't suffer through another muggy day. The best dehumidifiers are quiet, promise to lighten the air, and help keep your home pleasant and mold free.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team

1. The Cult Favorite & Best Overall: Vremi 35-Pint Dehumidifier

When more than 3,000 people flock to Amazon to praise a dehumidifier, it has to be high quality. With a whisper-quiet motor, this dehumidifier does a bang up job of absorbing water from the air to leave your home perfectly dry, and you can choose from three sizes for rooms of 1,500, 3,000, and 4,500 square feet. Outfitted with wheels, this appliance has a time control setting, as well as a turbo mode for maximum moisture removal. Even if you let the dehumidifier run on its own, it'll automatically shut off when the tank is full, so you'll have to worry about spills or leaks.

According to a reviewer: "The house feels drier, cleaner and it's actually cleared up an issue we were having with sneezing probably due to the amount of moisture in the air."

2. The Best For Mid-Sized Spaces: Keystone 22-Pint Dehumidifier

A two-bedroom apartment is often less than 1,500 square feet, so this dehumidifier covers a lot of ground. But even though it's powerful, it's still super quiet. The device removes 22 pints of moisture from the air, and features a timer, full bucket alert, and auto-shutoff function. Plus, there's a turbo setting for faster dehumidifying, and the wheels let you move it from room to room without lifting a finger

According to a reviewer: "We got this for our master bathroom and it is the perfect size. It is fairly quiet and pulls a lot of moisture out of the air."

3. The Best For Large Spaces: Waykar 70-Pint Dehumidifier

This 70-pint dehumidifier can remove air from spaces up to a whopping 4,500 feet, but despite that power, reviewers report that it's "quiet as a mouse." Along with a built-in timer, there's a smart sensor that measures the humidity in the room, and also allows you to adjust to your preferred level of moisture, making for a customizable experience. An auto-shutoff function kicks in when the bucket is full, but an auto drain hose is also included for more effortless dehumidifiying.

According to a reviewer: "I really like the nice modern design and how quiet the fan blows. The 70 pint reservoir is nice because you don't have to empty it more than once per day and the humidity level has gone down in the house."

4. The Best For Small Spaces: Hysure 700-Milliliter Dehumidifier

Eliminate moisture from small areas, like bedrooms, with this compact dehumidifier with a 700-milliliter water tank — about 1.5 pints. Suitable for spaces up to 250 square feet, the dehumidifier is small enough to sit on a side table or to be tucked away in the corner. As for sound, it's produces 33 decibels, which is quieter than your average library, and an auto-shutoff keeps it from overflowing. There's no turbo or smart sensor mode, but at such a low price, it hardly matters.

According to a reviewer: "I was surprised with how quiet the product is and I am very happy with the amount of moisture it does collect in the time that it is on. It was very easy to plug-in and to empty the water is very easy as well."

5. The Most Compact: Eva-Dry Renewable Mini Dehumidifier

Ideal for small spaces up to 48 square feet — closets, cars, bathrooms, galley kitchens — this small dehumidifier is the quietest on the list because it makes literally no sound. Measuring just 9 by 8 inches, his gadget uses non-toxic, renewable silica gel to dehumidify (nor outlets or batteries required to operate), and when the gel becomes saturated with water every two weeks or so, you can plug it in to renew the drying materials. Once it's "charged," throw the dehumidifier back in your damp locale. It's reusable for up to ten years, making this the dehumidifying bargain of the decade.

According to a reviewer: "This is my second Eva-Dry unit. I live in west central Florida, less than a half-mile from the gulf coast. The EVA-Dry system is the only way to go. [...] It's brilliant simplicity! No fears of having anything running all of the time, yet very very effective."