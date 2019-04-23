When you're cooking meat, being able to gauge the precise temperature is not only a great way to make dinner taste better — it's safer, too. Having one of the best digital meat thermometers is essential for any kitchen. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using a meat thermometer every time you cook beef, pork, poultry, or other animal products to help prevent the spread of Salmonella and other food-borne illnesses. So, what qualities should you look for when shopping around?

First, is accuracy. It doesn't do you any good to look at a number on a screen if there's a chance it isn't right. Most thermometers offer a margin-of-error range, so look for one that's within 2 degrees or less. Also, you'll want the reading to be fast. Waiting around for your thermometer to figure out the temperature of your meat is not only boring but an easy way to overcook your meat. A good meat thermometer can get an accurate reading in as little as 6 seconds.

On top of these two key factors, think about things like durability (is the material strong and robust?), temperature range (is it as wide as you need it to be?), and battery longevity (how long will it last on one charge?) With all of these elements in mind, take a look at my list of the best digital meat thermometers to find the right one for your kitchen.

1. The Best Overall Lavatools Javelin Digital Instant Read Food and Meat Thermometer $27 Amazon See On Amazon Temperature range: -40 to 482 degrees What's great about it: With more than 4,300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this popular digital meat thermometer is a huge fan favorite. That's because it's extremely fast (clocking in at 4 seconds or less), exceptionally accurate (within 0.9 degrees), and splash-resistant (so you can get it moderately wet without doing any damage). It's constructed with top-grade, impact-resistant polymers that safeguard it from warping, as well as a battery that can run more than 4,000 hours on one charge. Best of all, it features a magnet that lets you stick it to your fridge for convenience. What fans say: "I've been through numerous cooking thermometers and these are the best. It turns on when you open or unfold the probe and it reads temp within a few seconds ... The case has a magnet which makes it easy to store in a convenient location. I keep it on the refrigerator."

2. The Best Value Habor 022 Meat Thermometer $11 Amazon See On Amazon Temperature range: -58 to 572 degrees What's great about it: This digital meat thermometer, which has more than 2,500 reviews on Amazon, is another popular option that offers fantastic value for the price. The gadget works pretty quickly (in about 4 to 6 seconds, according to reviewers), and it's accurate within 2 degrees. Fans says it's fairly durable, especially given the price. It has a 4.7-inch probe that's long enough to reach the center of thick meat, and you can use it for liquids or candies, as well. What fans say: "This thing reads the temperature of whatever you stab it into in about 5 seconds. So all of my chicken and steaks are coming out way more tender and juicy since I can cook them perfectly. LOVE IT!"