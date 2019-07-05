Brushing your dog regularly is the best way to ensure that any loose hairs end up on an easy-to-clean brush head rather than scattered across your floor or furniture. Although there are a lot of different types of grooming brushes out there, the best dog brushes for shedding typically are rectangular, slicker-style brushes with fine metal bristles. These brushes are able to reach the dog's undercoat and safely remove dead hairs. Many are also safe to use on a variety of different types of dog coats, from long- to short-haired dogs — which is a major plus, especially if you own more than one pup.

Alternatively, some pet owners prefer deshedding gloves. Since your pet is likely used to being pet, gloves provide the dog with a more familiar sensation while still catching and removing loose fur, making it an especially great option for anxious animals.

Regardless of whether you use a slicker brush or gloves, make sure to always deshed your dog gently. Brushing your dog at least every few days is recommended, although medium and long-haired dogs may need to be brushed daily for best results.

But, whether you have a long-haired Golden Retriever or a short-haired Chihuahua, these are the four very best dog brushes for shedding, below.

1. The Overall Best: Pet Neat Deshedding Brush Pet Neat Deshedding Brush $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This Pet Neat deshedding brush boasts a 4.7-star rating with over 3,000 Amazon reviews, so it's no surprise that it's a best-seller. In just 10 minutes of brushing, it can remove up to 95 percent of loose dog hair. The 4-inch comb is made of durable stainless steel, and even comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee should you run into any issues. Plus, whether you have a short- or a long-haired dog with a single or double coat, this brush should work for your pet's fur. What fans say: "This little wonder brush is truly astounding. It removes topcoat and undercoat fur (the really fine, thick stuff on a pug), leaves the coat looking really good, and best of all with very little convincing my pugs both love it. I say 'brush' and they come sit in front of me now. It must feel really really good, and it takes care of the itchiness of shedding season for them."

2. The Runner Up: Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Although some dog brushes can be a pain to a clean, this Hertzko self-cleaning slicker brush has a unique feature: With just a click of a button, its bristles retract inside of the brush, making it super easy to remove all of the hair. This brush also works on all kinds of dog coats and its fine, wire bristles are able to de-mat your pup's undercoat without scratching its skin. Along with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this makes it a standout deshedding brush for your dog. What fans say: "This is the very best brush for both brushing your dog or getting hair easily off of your carpet when you have a long haired dog. It holds the hair and I've never seen a brush that retracts like this and the hair just falls into the trash."

3. The Most Affordable: Glendan Slicker Grooming Brush Glendan Slicker Grooming Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to spend a lot to find a high-quality deshedding brush for your dog. This Glendan slicker grooming brush will get the job done for less than $10. It's available in two sizes (small or large) and features small stainless steel bristles with a no-slip rubber handle. And, given the 90-day guarantee and 4.6-star Amazon rating, this deshedding brush is a no-brainer. What fans say: "I’ve been using other de-shedding tools on my Husky/Pomeranian mix, and it just wasn’t enough to take down the fur that would otherwise shed. This brush does wonders! Was able to get so much in just a few minutes. And this doesn’t hurt my pup, like other deshedding tools. My dog sheds a lot less now after using this on him everyday, or even a few times a week."