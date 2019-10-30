The 4 Best Dog Shampoos For Sensitive Skin

If your dog experiences itchiness or is prone to allergies, using one of the best dog shampoos for sensitive skin can help ease those symptoms. Look for natural ingredients in your pet shampoo like aloe vera gel and oatmeal to help soothe and moisturize when washing. And since allergies are a common cause of sensitivity, it is helpful to look for hypoallergenic formulas specially designed to be unlikely to stir up an allergic reaction.

When shopping for sensitive skin shampoos, what's not in the formula is as important as what's in it. Avoid options with harsh ingredients like sulfates, parabens, isopropyl alcohol, artificial colors, and fragrances that could irritate your sensitive dog. Also, avoid using human shampoos on your pet. Dog and human skin have different pH levels so using human shampoo on your pet can throw off their skin’s pH balance causing more harm than good.

While most dogs don't need conditioner to follow it up, it's a good idea to use a conditioner if you wash your dog more than once a month, and if your pet has itchy skin or is prone to tangles. While one of these picks is a shampoo and conditioner in one, I've also included a conditioner at the end of this list that's fragrance-free and gentle on sensitive skin.

To make picking the perfect shampoo for your furry pal easy, here are the best dog shampoos for sensitive skin. All of these formulas have natural ingredients to help hydrate and heal your pet’s delicate skin.

1. The Best Dog Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Rocco & Roxie Calm Sensitive Shampoo $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Gentle enough for dogs and puppies, this calming shampoo from Rocco & Roxie is a great tear-free and hypoallergenic pick. This natural shampoo is enriched with rosemary to help stimulate follicle growth and is packed full of soothing chamomile and moisturizing aloe vera to reduce itchiness. Plus, it’s completely free of dyes, parabens, sulfates, and alcohols that can be drying and harmful to your pet’s health. With a formula that's easy to wash out and a 4.6-star overall rating, it's a great option for sensitive skin. However, if dry skin and itchiness is more what you're looking to tackle, the brand also offers a soothing oatmeal formula packed with moisturizing shea butter. What fans say: “My Shorkie has a skin condition (allergies) she scratches herself until she bleeds... Our vet said to bath her daily with a hypoallergenic shampoo with aloe... she is healed! I LOVE the smell!”

2. The Best Dog Shampoo & Conditioner In One Pro Pet Works All Natural Oatmeal Dog Shampoo + Conditioner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Pro Pet Works's Oatmeal Dog Shampoo + Conditioner is a favorite among pet owners on Amazon for treating dry, sensitive skin. It's hypoallergenic and is formulated without harsh artificial colors or fragrances. It’s a paraben- and alcohol-free formula and enriched with natural ingredients like aloe vera, almond oil, vitamins A, D, and E. This formula is also soap-free and sulfate-free, so you don’t have to worry about it irritating your dog’s eyes or nose. With over 1,600 positive five-star reviews, this shampoo is an Amazon customer favorite for being able to hydrate and heal. What fans say: “My older German Shepard has sensitive skin and is prone to hot spots in summer, but this shampoo restores balance to his natural chemistry and keeps his coat nice and shiny now.”

3. The Best Budget Dog Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Vet's Best Hypo-Allergenic Shampoo For Dogs $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For extra-sensitive pets or those with allergies, the Vet's Best Hypo-Allergenic dog shampoo is a great choice that's about half the price of the first two. This super gentle, hypoallergenic dog shampoo only has four ingredients and is formulated with aloe vera, super soothing allantoin, and vitamin E to moisturize sensitive skin. It’s tearless so it won’t irritate your dog's eyes or nose. While some customers wished it smelled better, it's a great value for a quality shampoo. What fans say: “My dog has the WORST allergies of any living creature! BUT THIS SHAMPOO from the very first use this had a dramatic effect! His skin wasn't red, he wasn't itching and burning, and for the first time in a long time, he looked like he was really resting. I can't say enough great things about this! Truly great stuff!”

4. The Best Dog Shampoo Bar For Sensitive Skin WashBar Natural Dog Shampoo Bar (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you'd prefer a plastic-free pick that'll last a long time, the WashBar Natural Dog Shampoo Bar is worth considering. Each bar in this two-pack lasts as long as a 20.2-fluid ounce bottle, according to the manufacturer. This formula is suitable for sensitive skin with natural oils to treat dry skin and itch. The lemony smell is also calming, which can help if your dog doesn’t like baths. And while it's not specifically hypoallergenic, it's free of parabens, alcohol, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances and colors. What fans say: “I love this bar soap. First, it is easier to use than a bottle shampoo. If you are holding a sprayer in one hand, it is much easier to shampoo the dog with the bar in the other hand. The bottles are awkward. Second, it rinses completely clean. No residue. I have spent so much time trying to get all of the soap out of my Golden Retriever’s coat. Third, the smell is nice.”