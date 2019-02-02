When you suffer from bunions, finding dress shoes that are appropriately formal, comfortable enough to wear for extended periods of time, and don't inflame your bunions is like searching for a unicorn. However, if you know what to look for, finding the best dress shoes for bunions doesn't have to be a pain.

According to podiatry experts, bunion sufferers should look for a wide toe box in order avoid any unnecessary rubbing or friction on your feet. In addition, any material covering the toes should be pliable and made of a soft leather or fabric material. These two characteristics are essential for keeping bunion discomfort and pain at bay.

People with bunions should also look a dress shoe with a lower heel that doesn’t cause a lot of pressure to be placed on the toes. Fortunately, low-heeled shoes now come in fashionable designs and a rainbow of colors, so you don't have to sacrifice style for function. If heels are a no-go no matter what their height, the best ballet flats for bunions are also a great option for dressy occasions as well.

For more details on the best dress shoes for bunions, take a look at my recommendations below.

1 The Best Kitten Heel Room of Fashion Women's Wide Fit Kitten Heels $20 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these Room of Fashion kitten heels built with a thick memory foam insole for added comfort, they also have a soft microfiber upper that won't dig into your feet when you walk. Best yet, they're affordable and available in wide width sizes. The heel is 1 inch in height, giving you a little lift without jeopardizing balance. Plus, they're made in the United States with all vegan materials, making them an ethical choice that's great for your bunions as well. What fans say: “These are larger than average shoes. I normally wear a size 11 and I ordered a size 10 and they fit me perfect. They are very comfortable and look amazing.” Available sizes: 6W to 11W

2 The Best Flats Hush Puppies Women's Chaste Ballet Flat $78 Amazon See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a simple ballet flat, especially when they're as comfortable as these Hush Puppies. These flats are constructed with either a lightweight leather or suede upper (depending on which style you choose), a cushioned and supportive footbed, and a textured rubber sole to help grip the ground as you walk. They're also breathable, supportive, and have a tiny 0.25-inch heel that dresses them up. And, because they come in 25 different color and pattern options, you'll be able to find the perfect one to match any look. What fans say: “These are the first ballet flats I have tried that actually do not put a lot of pressure on my large bunion. Due to bad knees I have to wear flats and the studded ones are just dressy enough to work as dress shoes for me.” Available sizes: 6W to 11W and 6XW to 10XW

3 The Best Loafer Vionic Women's Honor Virginia Leather Loafer $140 Amazon See On Amazon While these Vionic loafers are on the pricer side, the soft suede material and microfiber-covered EVA foam footbed make them more than worth the cost. Designed by a podiatrist, they're comfy and won't cut into your bunions or the upper sides of your feet. Even better, they're made with a high-quality suede upper that makes them appropriate for most dress occasions. What fans say: “Love these loafers! I’ve been looking for a high quality pair with support and these fit the bill. I normally wear an 8.5, but they were too large so exchanged for an 8. They fit perfect without rubbing my bunion.” Available sizes: 6W to 11W