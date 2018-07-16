Dual-voltage flat irons are a necessity for international travel. These versatile styling tools are ideal to bring on trips abroad because the dual-voltage makes them compatible with foreign plug adapters, and they can also be used at home sans adapter. Whether you're in need of a new straightener or just don't have one that works overseas, you'll want to invest in one of the best dual-voltage flat irons — one that’ll work just as well for your everyday styling needs as it will when you're off exploring the world.

It's important to note that, while dual-voltage flat irons do not require a converter, you will still need to buy a plug adaptor for it to work internationally. Without a dual-voltage flat iron, you'd need to buy both.

To help you choose between so many versatile options, I’ve found 4 dual-voltage flat irons that offer the most features, and highlighted the top choices for different hair types. Whether you want one of the best mini flat irons to easily stow away in your purse, a 2-inch plated straightener that's best for thick hair, or something with safety features, like auto shut-off and a heat-resistant carrying case, you’ll find what you need here. With one of these styling tools, no matter where your travels take you, you’ll never have to worry about a bad hair day again.

1 The Overall Best Dual-Voltage Flat Iron Amazon HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron $38 Amazon Buy Now The HSI Professional glider is my overall top pick for a dual-voltage flat iron based on price, function, and reviews. With a 4.5-star rating and whopping 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it's no secret that customers absolutely love this straighter. This option uses 1-inch ceramic plates and HeatBalance micro-sensors to regulate temperature and evenly distribute heat throughout your hair. It heats up quickly and has adjustable temperature settings up to 450 degrees, along with worldwide dual-voltage compatibility that'll work almost anywhere in the world. The portable size makes it easy packable, and it also includes a cute red silk carrying case for storage.

2 Also Great: An Ultra-Durable Flat Iron With Titanium Plates Amazon Kipozi Professional Titanium Flat Iron $37 Amazon Buy Now Another popular choice is the professional titanium flat iron by Kipozi. The key difference between this flat iron and our top pick is that this one uses 1-inch nano titanium plates instead of ceramic ones. Titanium means it'll heat up super fast (as quick as 30 seconds) and it's also known to be more durable than other materials. The one downside to this option is that — while it's great for normal to thick hair — it can be damaging to finer-hair types. But the titanium plates aren't the only reason this flat iron is great. This straighter also includes floating plates for minimal hair pulling and a large LCD display with adjustable heat settings. With worldwide dual-voltage compatibility, an auto-shut off safety feature, a locking option, and a drawstring velvet storage pouch, it's a solid choice for travel. This flat iron has over 1,700 Amazon reviews and comes highly-recommended by users, who say it leaves hair feeling completely smooth and silky, and minimizes any frizz.

3 The Best Option For Thicker Hair: A Ceramic Flat Iron With Wide Plates And Infrared Heat Amazon Xtava Infrared Flat Iron $33 Amazon Buy Now Compared to the 1-inch options above, this infrared flat iron by Xtava uses wider, 2-inch plates and ceramic tourmaline heating that will work best on thick, curly, or coarse hair. The digital display lets you specify if you're using it on delicate, normal, or coarse hair types, allowing you to choose the best temperature for your hair out of the 10 heat settings. It also uses infrared technology for effective heat styling that won't cause damage. For added safety, this option includes an auto shut-off feature, safety lock, and heat-resistant travel case. Users say it works great on natural, coarse hair — one person said, "I ordered this for my step daughter. She has very course/frizzy hair and gets very frustrated. This straightener doesn't seem to 'fry' the hair as with many other straighteners, it leaves the hair very soft."