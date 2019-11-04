The 4 Best Earmuffs For Running

If you like running outdoors no matter the weather, you need the best earmuffs for running. A solid pair can help keep you warm and earache-free when temperatures drop, all while staying firmly put on your head. Below, I’ve rounded up earmuffs to suit a variety of styles, preferences, and budgets.

Comfort and warmth are probably the most important factors to consider when looking for earmuffs to wear while running. So, you’ll want a fabric that’s warm but breathable, since you’ll presumably start sweating at some point during your chilly run. Almost all of the picks below are made from 100% polyester — a great material for its sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and pill-resistant qualities. Some are more specifically a polyester fleece, which is great since it's typically warm and breathable. A few of the selections additionally boast thermal reflective technology, Thinsulate material for extra insulation, and special sweat-wicking technology, but all of them should keep you toasty and wick away sweat to some degree.

You can choose from headband ear warmers that fit snugly around any head; adjustable earmuffs for a customizable fit, or band-less earmuffs that slip over your ears like little ear mittens. Most pairs below still allow you to wear earbud or pod-style headphones, but you might consider the pick that has built-in Bluetooth technology for a seamless union of earmuffs and headphones.

Check out the best earmuffs for runners. They’re all highly rated and under $30.

1. The Best Headband Ear Warmers For Running Columbia Women’s Thermarator Headring $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This headband ear warmer by Columbia is made with 100% polyester Omni-Heat Thermarator fleece, making it super warm, breathable, and sweat-wicking. Omni-Heat thermal reflective technology uses patterned metallic dots to retain body heat, while the rest of the lining is made of a highly breathable polyester that keeps users from overheating. Additionally, this pick is available in 11 fun colors, like Hyper Purple, Flame, and Collegiate Navy. Sizes: Small/medium and large/x-large

Small/medium and large/x-large Care: While the care instructions aren't clear, several reviewers mention machine washing without any problems, but it's probably safest to hang or lay flat to dry. What fans are saying: “This is exactly what I wanted! I get earaches constantly during the cold months when I go running and this helped tremendously! It's not so tight that my headphones are digging into my ears and it's just warm enough.”

2. The Best Adjustable Earmuffs For Running 180s Soft Fleece Behind-The-Head Ear Warmers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These adjustable earmuffs are made with 100% plush polyester fleece, so they’re plenty warm and cozy; this material is also sweat-wicking and breathable to keep you relatively dry. These one-size-fits-all ear muffs come with a "click-to-fit design" to customize the size to your head and are collapsable for easy storage. Amazon shoppers love them and have given them a 4.1-star rating. Plus, they come in six cute colors, including Very Berry and Strong Blue. Sizes: One size fits all

One size fits all Care: Hand-wash only and it's probably safest to hang or lay flat to dry What fans are saying: “My wife loves these for running in the cold. They don't interfere with her headphones.”

3. The Best Bandless Earmuffs For Running Sprigs Earbags Thinsulate Earmuffs $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Since these band-less earmuffs don’t constrict the head, they could be a great pick for anyone who’s susceptible to headaches potentially caused by some of the other style muffs on this list. The "snap-on technology" keeps them from falling off during your run, and they're so compact they can easily slip into a pocket after. They come in three sizes to help guarantee a proper fit and the product’s page provides a size chart, so you can be sure you’re getting the correct fit. The interior lining is made entirely of cozy and breathable fleece, which combined with the two layers designed, one designed to block wind and the other of Thinsulate for extra insulation. Since these are spot-clean only, they may not be the best pick for people who are especially prone to sweating, but Amazon shoppers give them a 4.2-star rating after over 450 reviews. This pick is available in 10 bold colors, like black, red, and leopard print. Sizes: Small, medium, and large

Small, medium, and large Care: Spot-clean only What fans are saying: “I love these for cold weather! I use them for skiing, running outdoors, snowshoeing, and winter hiking. They keep my ears so warm and block the wind too. I bought my husband a pair too, and he loves them and wears them all the time now, here in Colorado where we live.”